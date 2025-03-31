Acer Predator X32 X2 and X27U X1 gaming monitors debut with 240 Hz QD-OLED panels

Acer’s lineup of QD-OLED gaming monitors is growing with the addition of the Predator X32 X2 and X27U X1. Quantum Dot paired with OLED panels can produce more vibrant colors and higher peak brightness levels than WOLED monitors, and Acer is taking full advantage of these new entries.

The Predator X32 X2 is a 31.5-inch monitor with a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and an impressive 240 Hz refresh rate. The maximum resolution and refresh rate are supported over DisplayPort or HDMI connections. If you don’t have the best graphics cards for gaming to push 4K at 240 Hz or simply prefer a smaller monitor sitting on your desk, the Predator X27U X1 might be more up your alley. It swaps the 31.5-inch QD-OLED panel for a 26.5-inch panel with a WQHD resolution (2560 x 1440) at the same 240 Hz refresh rate.

Acer Predator X27U X1 (Image credit: Acer)

Once you get past those major differentiators, the X32 X2 and X27U X1 are remarkably similar in their remaining specs. Both are rated with a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, have a 0.03 ms GtG response time, and are VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified. Native brightness is listed at 250 nits, but peak brightness hits 1,000 nits in HDR (3 percent window). Acer also claims that each monitor can cover 99% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

Acer Predator X27U X1 (Image credit: Acer)

As expected from Acer’s premium gaming monitors, the X32 X2 and X27U X1 support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. However, Nvidia G-Sync is also likely supported, even though Acer doesn’t specifically call out compatibility. Acer also has you covered with respect to ports, as each monitor features two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 port. Despite being the larger of the two, the X32 X2 has two 2-watt speakers, while the X27U X1 has two 5-watt speakers. Neither monitor has USB ports, so keep that in mind if USB hub functionality is essential in your buying decision.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Predator X32 X2 Acer Predator X27U X1 Screen Size 31.5 inches 26.5 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 @ 240 Hz 2560 x 1440 @ 240 Hz Panel Type QD-OLED QD-OLED Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1 1,500,000:1 Brightness 250 nits native (1,000 nits HDR) 250 nits native (1,000 nits HDR) Response Time 0.03 ms 0.03 ms Ports 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 Speakers 2 x 2-watt 2 x 5-watt

OLED gaming monitors are not cheap, and QD-OLEDs carry an even larger pricing premium compared to the IPS and VA competition. Acer says the Predator X32 X2 will arrive in North America in June, priced at $999. The Predator X27U X1 will arrive simultaneously with a much more palatable $599 price tag. Stay tuned, as we will have reviews of both monitors once they arrive stateside.