Asus Rolls Out P9X79-E WS LGA2011 Motherboard

Asus has launched its new P9X79-E WS motherboard. This motherboard features the LGA2011 socket and has support for both Ivy Bridge-E CPUs and Xeon Ivy Bridge-EP CPUs. The motherboard features the X79 chipset. This motherboard has a very broad and complete feature set.

The motherboard has support for up to 64 GB of DDR3-2133 ECC memory split through eight memory slots. This allows for quad-channel memory support. Beyond that, the motherboard has a total of seven PCIe x16 slots, allowing for four-way SLI or CrossFireX. The CPU is fed its power through a 10-phase VRM design, which is fueled by a single 8-pin EPS connector. The memory has its own 2+2 VRM power circuitry. The motherboard also has plenty of storage connectivity; it features six SATA3 ports and four SATA2 ports, as well as another two eSATA3 ports.

External connectivity is taken care of by a legacy PS/2 connector, two eSATA ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two USB 3.0 ports, 10 USB 2.0 ports, a USB BIOS flashback button, 7.1 channel HD audio, as well as an optical TOSLINK port. Internally, the motherboard also has two USB 3.0 ports through a header.

The Asus P9X79-E WS motherboard is already available at select retailers for an MSRP price of $499.99.