Commodore Launching Amiga-brand Desktops

By Commodore 

Retro is hot again, and Commodore knows it. The company this week revealed that it would be reviving the Amiga brand that was so popular in the '80s and '90s.

(Image credit: Engadget)

Commodore Tuesday announced that it would soon be launching an Amiga-brand line of all-in-one PCs. No details were provided other than the fact that these babies will be fully AROS-compatible and "will support the AROS open source community in every way possible."

"With the monumental strides that AROS has recently achieved, we realize the importance of accelerating this progress with funding that will enable this project to rapidly move forward and take it's rightful place at the forefront of desktop operating systems," said Commodore CTO Leo Nigro.

The news comes just a few days after Commodore announced that it would be reviving the Commodore 64 with the unveiling of the Commodore PC64. The PC64 is an all-in-one PC that packs Intel's Atom processor, 4GB DDR3 memory, SATA 1TB HDD, HDMI output, and optical drive (CD/DVD, Blu-ray optional). The best part? All of this will be packed into a replica case of the original Commodor 64.

No word on the AROS systems, but the PC64 is supposed to be out in time for the holidays.

Source: Engadget

75 Comments Comment from the forums
  • fun500 02 September 2010 09:10
    It sounds good until you read into it: http://www.osnews.com/story/23756/Commodore_USA_Threatens_OSNews_with_Legal_Action
    Reply
  • nforce4max 02 September 2010 09:21
    fun500It sounds good until you read into it: http://www.osnews.com/story/23756/ gal_Action
    Thank you for pointing that out. They have never had the best practices and this is just another suppression of free speech of the press.
    Reply
  • viometrix 02 September 2010 09:21
    lmao... in the original comodore case? yay another peice of shit to turn all brownish yellow no matter how well you take care of it and clean it. btw i hope they fail.
    Reply
  • angelraiter 02 September 2010 09:24
    Ah, the memories! That Commodore PC64 sounds cool actually, mostly for the retro "awe effect" it would bring to a room. I had the C64 and later an Amiga 600 back in the days, eventually moved on to the 386dx33.. Anyways, those were the good days!
    Reply
  • Pei-chen 02 September 2010 09:32
    How about fitting a i7 quadcore and a mATX board inside? Not sure why a Atom desknote need to be that big.
    Reply
  • adamboy64 02 September 2010 09:37
    Pei-chenHow about fitting a i7 quadcore and a mATX board inside? Not sure why a Atom desknote need to be that big.
    Yes, these systems would be more appealing with a bit more power to them.
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 02 September 2010 09:54
    next bring out an atari ST remake..
    Reply
  • Stardude82 02 September 2010 09:55
    Will the keyboard ship with AROS too?
    Reply
  • elcentral 02 September 2010 10:03
    so his last name is nigro humm....
    well sound good.
    Reply
  • processthis 02 September 2010 10:07
    I think it's a little unusual that it has 4 GB of RAM, a 1 TB HDD, etc., but it only has an Atom CPU.
    Reply