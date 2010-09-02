Commodore Launching Amiga-brand Desktops

(Image credit: Engadget)

Commodore Tuesday announced that it would soon be launching an Amiga-brand line of all-in-one PCs. No details were provided other than the fact that these babies will be fully AROS-compatible and "will support the AROS open source community in every way possible."

"With the monumental strides that AROS has recently achieved, we realize the importance of accelerating this progress with funding that will enable this project to rapidly move forward and take it's rightful place at the forefront of desktop operating systems," said Commodore CTO Leo Nigro.

The news comes just a few days after Commodore announced that it would be reviving the Commodore 64 with the unveiling of the Commodore PC64. The PC64 is an all-in-one PC that packs Intel's Atom processor, 4GB DDR3 memory, SATA 1TB HDD, HDMI output, and optical drive (CD/DVD, Blu-ray optional). The best part? All of this will be packed into a replica case of the original Commodor 64.

No word on the AROS systems, but the PC64 is supposed to be out in time for the holidays.