Cooler Master Introduces Silencio 352 mATX Case

The Silencio 352 is built from the ground up to reduce as much noise output as possible. Using foam-lined doors and side panels, the Silencio 352 is capable of absorbing most of the noise your hardware creates during heavy load. Not only that, the Silencio 352 is constructed with a solid steel frame and sits atop rubber feet which reduce vibration. The front I/O panel includes two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, audio jacks and SD card reader. Lastly, the design of the Silencio 352 features a glossy front panel.

Focusing on the interior of the Silencio 352, we find room for graphics cards up to 355 mm (approx. 13 inches) in length, three 3.5” drive bays and four 2.5” drive bays, and even a large 240 mm radiator in the front (or 120 mm in the back) for water cooling setups. The Silencio is equipped with two Cooler Master XtraFlo fans (one in the front and one in the rear) which have up to 82.9 CFM. Behind the front panel and on the bottom of the case, a removable dust filter can be found.

The Silencio 352 is expected to be available at the end of August. Prices vary by region, but the case is expected to be $54.90. For more information, visit the Silencio 352 product page.