Trending

VIDEO: Duke Nukem Vids Feature Jetpack, Poop

By Software 

2K Games and Gearbox Software have released two new Duke Nukem Forever videos showing fun with a jetpack and poop.

What do you get when you cross a jetpack with a bowl full of crap? Duke Nukem Forever! Although fans must endure yet another delay in Duke Nukem's "forever-and-a-day" developmental hell (albeit rather brief compared to the overall picture), 2K Games and Gearbox are now offering two more inspirational videos to keep fans entertained until the official launch. Just think of these clips as short cartoons before the main feature...

First up to bat is a clip showcasing a little fun using the notorious jetpak:

Of course, a day can't go by without some kind of fun playing with poop:

If you didn't catch the release dates, Duke Nukem Forever invades the earth on June 10, 2011, followed by a separate North American assault on June 14, 2011.

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • oneblackened 02 April 2011 03:25
    That second video... WIN!
    Reply
  • gorehound 02 April 2011 03:29
    WIN !!!
    the duke is back and dirtier than ever
    Reply
  • lp231 02 April 2011 03:29
    10 year of development and we get to poop fling!
    Yes!
    Reply
  • Swindez95 02 April 2011 03:45
    This game...WILL be on my shelf the 14th of june. Nuff said.
    Reply
  • BulkZerker 02 April 2011 04:24
    Second vid is actually Madden 2012
    Reply
  • bustapr 02 April 2011 05:16
    this is going to be one of the most enjoyable games of all time
    Reply
  • Filiprino 02 April 2011 06:04
    This game is a BIG WIN.
    Reply
  • joytech22 02 April 2011 06:08
    I bet this game will be banned in Australia, or censored..
    Reply
  • smeker 02 April 2011 06:38
    The graphics look like from 2001.... The video is funny though :)
    Reply
  • SirGCal 02 April 2011 06:57
    (weird posting burb... Anyhow...)


    Uhh... wow... the graphics do look horrid.. I hope they are MUCH better at release...
    Reply