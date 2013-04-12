Giada Shows Off Mini-ITX Board For NAS Systems

Giada is introducing a new motherboard specifically targeted at home users and medium-sized enterprises to be used as an NAS server. The N70E-DR motherboard is aimed at being a low-cost solution for big data storage.

It is a mini-ITX motherboard with an integrated CPU, the Celeron C1007U. The CPU's TDP is rated at only 17 W, so that should result in a low-power server as well. It features a single SODIMM memory slot, two SATA3 ports and four SATA2 ports. These support all the popular RAID arrangements that could be desired, including RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10. Additionally, buyers have the option of installing a TPM chip so that even the boot drives can be encrypted without the need for a USB key or smartcard.

External connectivity is achieved by a pair of PS/2 ports, four USB 2.0 ports on the rear I/O, the USB 3.0 ports through a header, a COM port, VGA, and two Gbit Ethernet ports powered by Intel's 82583V chip. It appears that the board has no sound interface, but most buyers are not likely to be interested in such things anyway.

At the time of writing there is no word on availability or pricing.

