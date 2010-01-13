Recycled HTPC is Woody, Fuzzy

Looking for a PC that is both unusual and environmentally friendly? Then take a look at Design Hara's latest luxury creation, a somewhat green HTPC that looks more like a fluffy subwoofer than anything related to Intel. The HTPC doesn't seem to really have a name, but the side covers of the chassis are constructed with recycled, handcrafted cypress wood, and provides a range of colors. The front isn't quite so woody, constructed of natural sheep leather. Baaaah.

According to Born Rich, the internal organs are connected by bolts and nuts to "make it easier to separate recyclable e-waste." The rig only consumes an average of 60 watts per hour, using a third less energy compared to standard desktop computers. Images provided by Design Hara show additional strange, butterfly-like speakers (as seen to the right), however there's no indication if they are separate, or come packed with the HTPC.

Under the eco-friendly hood, the HTPC features Zotac's 9300-ITX WIFI motherboard, providing three SATA 3.0 Gb/s ports with support for RAID 0, 1, 0+1, and 5. This board also has an integrated Nvidia GeForce 9300 GPU that display resolutions of up to 2560 x 1600. Although energy efficient, the GPU received some tweaks: a 22-percent increase in the engine clock, and a 14-percent increase in the shader clock. Design Hara indicates that the motherboard supports multi-display, HDMI 1.3, and Hybrid SLI to increase graphic performance.

Also under the hood is Intel's Core 2 Duo or Quad processor. The HTPC comes configured with 4 GB or RAM and a 1 TB HDD, however consumers can option to purchase up to 8 GB of RAM and a (1 TB?) SSD. The rig also provides a Blu-ray drive for HD movies, however no audio information was provided. As for pricing of the HTPC, Design Hara doesn't offer any numbers online without further contact.