New Humble Bundle Launches in Time for Christmas

PC gamers worldwide are clutching their wallets in agony from Steam sales and the folks at Humble Bundle have decided to be just as ruthless as Valve.

Shortly after the success of the THQ bundle, which raked in $5 million in sales, Humble Bundle has decided to launch Humble Bundle 7.

The THQ bundle incited the ire of some buyers, who were used to Humble Bundles being DRM-free. Those angry buyers should be somewhat mollified to know that Humble Bundle 7 takes after the tradition of the others, and is packed full of DRM-free indie titles.

Customers will receive Snapshot, The Binding of Isaac and its DLC Wrath of the Lamb, Closure, Shank 2, and the film Indie Game: The Movie for buying the bundle. Paying above the average will yield them Dungeon Defenders + DLC and Legend of Grimrock. The soundtracks for all of the games are also included in the bundle as an added bonus.

As usual, customers can decide where they want their money to go, be it to the developers, the Humble Bundle folk, or charity (Child's Play and Electronic Frontier Foundation.)

Humble Bundle 7 is available to purchase at the official site.