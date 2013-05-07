Trending

Intel's Core i7-4770K Overclocked to 8.0 GHz; See Video!

It appears that someone might have managed to overclock Intel's soon to be released i7-4770K to a staggering 8.0 GHz.

Earlier, we showed you a screenshot of Intel's Haswell Core i7-4770K overclocked to a massive 7.0 GHz, but now we have a piece of video showing the CPU overclocked all the way to 8.0 GHz. Theoretically, the CPU shouldn't be able to go above 8 GHz due to restrictions with the multiplier and base clock, even on the "*K" version.

The video shows the CPU with only two cores enabled and HyperThreading disabled. The voltage of the CPU reaches 2.259 V as the CPU's clock speed is gradually increased.

Sadly, it shows nothing about temperatures, and for all we know, this video might well be a crafted fake, nothing but numerous edited screenshots in a slideshow, filmed to trick us into thinking otherwise. We cannot be certain, but the video below is still impressive.

  • ilysaml 07 May 2013 00:09
    The only matter makes me think it's fake that it's only AMD that can achieve 8GHz with their CPUs lol :)
  • 07 May 2013 00:14
    This will be my next upgrade from a 2600k, just hoping for a good OC of about 4.5 4.8 with it and about a 25% boost with cooler temps.
  • esrever 07 May 2013 00:15
    so its a video of a screenshot that could be easily faked.
  • hotchrisbfries 07 May 2013 00:32
    RIP Headphone users
  • smorizio 07 May 2013 00:39
    Audio sounder like an old school coffee purkulator.
  • cin19 07 May 2013 00:51
    We don't need the 8Ghz, 4 is good and more than enough for most of us.
  • unksol 07 May 2013 01:02
    look on the bright side, they are limited to 8GHz by Intel, so this is the last of these articles we will ever have to see
  • notherdude 07 May 2013 01:06
    That's nice but not even the space shuttle sound effects will make this as exciting as overclocking my old Celeron 300 up to 450 mhz..
  • cmi86 07 May 2013 01:11
    The 8350 hit 9 Ghz with less voltage. Granted more exposure with the 4770K may yield better results but still I'm not impressed yet.
  • nevilence 07 May 2013 01:22
    If it is real, it would need to have some pretty hardcore cooling.
