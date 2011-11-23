Trending

Intel to Finally Provide TRIM Support in RAID0

By Intel 

Intel set to provide TRIM support for Rapid Storage Technology (RST) based on its 11.5.0.1109 Alpha release notes.

For those SSD users that have stayed away from running a RAID setup due to lack of TRIM support on their SSDs, Intel looks to be finally addressing this concern. Based on information listed in its 11.5.0.1109 Alpha release notes, Intel will be providing TRIM support with the final driver release.

"2. This release will not enable the TRIM on RAID0 feature, but it will be added in the next RST 11.5 release.  Contact your RST AE representative with questions."

TRIM is a command that allows an operating system to inform a solid-state drive (SSD) which blocks of data are no longer considered in use and can be wiped internally. The command improves the efficiency of your SSDs internal Garbage Collection (GC) and helps reduces write performance degradation. This function was not available for a SSD in a RAID setup.

Intel® Rapid Storage Technology 11.5.0.1109 Alpha Version Release Notes

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • archange 23 November 2011 19:22
    Well, I hope to see some real world tests here on TH soon.
    Reply
  • 23 November 2011 19:58
    Will trim support be only on RAID0. Wonder if they will support trim on RAID1?
    Reply
  • Steveymoo 23 November 2011 20:20
    This is excellent news, but I have to ask, is this a chipset update? Or is this just a driver update? Or maybe even a bios update for older chipsets? Will my old p55 board be able to enable this feature?

    This is waaaay overdue.
    Reply
  • mavroxur 23 November 2011 20:27
    martregeWill trim support be only on RAID0. Wonder if they will support trim on RAID1?


    It's only an issue with striping on SSD's
    Reply
  • TheWhiteRose000 23 November 2011 21:03
    Finally!
    Only reason why I buy mass SSD's is for the raid feature.
    This is bonus material to me.

    Reply
  • wolfram23 23 November 2011 21:24
    I was under the impression that most 3rd gen SSDs are in fact capable of RAID 0 already. I bought an Intel X25M 80GB, and I know that doesn't support it, but it seems to me that the Sandforce SSDs are already able to do it...? Am I off my rocker?

    Also, in case people are unaware, you can run your drives as RAID via BIOS, with a RAID HDD setup and a single SSD. That's what I've been doing. Just need RST installed.

    With black friday coming up I might have to opt in on a bigger SSD this year... hmm...

    9328366 said:
    This is excellent news, but I have to ask, is this a chipset update? Or is this just a driver update? Or maybe even a bios update for older chipsets? Will my old p55 board be able to enable this feature?

    This is waaaay overdue.

    Intel RST is a driver, and also a program that runs in your windows tray. Just download and install.
    Reply
  • TeKEffect 23 November 2011 21:27
    finally where can I get this?
    Reply
  • tecmo34 23 November 2011 21:45
    wolfram23I was under the impression that most 3rd gen SSDs are in fact capable of RAID 0 already. I bought an Intel X25M 80GB, and I know that doesn't support it, but it seems to me that the Sandforce SSDs are already able to do it...? Am I off my rocker?You can run a SSD in RAID0 but you do lose TRIM support. 3rd gen SSDs have better GC (garbage collection), which do a manage the same aspects as TRIM better (though TRIM still makes GC more efficient) than 1st gen SSDs did.
    Reply
  • danwat1234 23 November 2011 21:51
    So, does this driver let an Intel X25-m G2 SSD be able to accept the TRIM command when in RAID 0?
    Reply
  • Steveymoo 23 November 2011 21:52
    9328389 said:
    I was under the impression that most 3rd gen SSDs are in fact capable of RAID 0 already. I bought an Intel X25M 80GB, and I know that doesn't support it, but it seems to me that the Sandforce SSDs are already able to do it...? Am I off my rocker?

    Also, in case people are unaware, you can run your drives as RAID via BIOS, with a RAID HDD setup and a single SSD. That's what I've been doing. Just need RST installed.

    With black friday coming up I might have to opt in on a bigger SSD this year... hmm...



    Intel RST is a driver, and also a program that runs in your windows tray. Just download and install.

    So, if I set my drives to IDE, rather than AHCI, set up my raid 0 configuration, and install the latest RST drivers (when they're released,) TRiM should be enabled by default?

    The problem I have with intel drivers, and windows, is that it's so damn hard to verify whether or not particular features are running on your hardware -.-
    Reply