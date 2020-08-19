Intel’s Avengers Branded CPUs Don’t Include the Game

The Avengers are failing to assemble for Intel’s new Marvel’s Avengers branded CPUs, which apparently don’t include the new game by Crystal Dynamics.

Intel announced its new 10th Gen Core KA (A for Avengers) line of CPUs co-branded with the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game on Tuesday, posting a trailer to their Twitter that showed off new box art by muralist Tristan Eaton. The actual CPU box shows up at the end of the trailer, and you can kind of make out a mysterious disclaimer in the bottom-left corner. Now, thanks to momomo_us spotting a listing for the CPU at the Vietnamese store KCC Shop, we can see what it says: “Game Not Included.”



That’s an odd choice for such an enthusiast product. Aside from individual retailer decisions- KCC Shop’s listing includes a picture of a corgi dressed like Captain America, but it's unclear if that will be included. If not, the only thing that’s special about this “collector’s edition” processor is the box.

Marvel’s Avengers releases for PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 4th.