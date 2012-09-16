Trending

Mass Effect 3 Case Mod Matches Your Razer Gear

NZXT Switch 810 gets transformed into the ultimate Mass Effect 3 case.

Earlier this year, Razer announced a line of Mass Effect 3-themed peripherals including the ME 3 Imperator and the ME 3 BlackWidow Ultimate. Apparently Case Mod Blog star David Lane must've liked this idea because this may be the sexiest Mass Effect 3 case mod there is.

Sporting an iconic black and red color scheme with a generous amount of Di-Noc carbon fiber, David transformed his NZXT Switch 810 into the ultimate futuristic case. The mod features a fully customized EK watercooling system with a 420mm radiator mounted up top and a 280mm radiator mounted on the bottom.

Underneath the hood of David's Mass Effect Mod is:

CPU : intel i7 – 2700k @ 5 Ghz 8 threads ( have benched it on water at 5.3ghz) Motherboard : AsRock Fatality Pro Z68 Gen 3 Memory : 4 Gig Corsair Dominator Gt’s 2133c9 @ 2154 MHz 9.11.9.27 1T GPU’s: x2 Powercolor (Reference) 6970′s in Crossfire @ 950/1450 PSU: NZXT Hale 90 1000w SSD’s: x2 128 gig Plextor M3 Pro Series SSD Drives. Case : Modded NZXT Switch 810 ( Black) Other: Antec Veris to power Pc on and of with remote plus more. Lighting : From Mod/Smart & EK 3M Carbon Fiber Di-noc: 2′ x 10′ sponsored by Mnpctech & atxpcrepair

  • halcyon 16 September 2012 17:11
    Pretty tight looking mod. Now its time to get those GPU's updated. :)
  • youssef 2010 16 September 2012 17:38
    Incredible looking case
  • monsta 16 September 2012 18:17
    Nice job ... love the colour theme too.....better than most gaming case mods out there that look like tacky add ons.
  • plekter 16 September 2012 18:19
    Nice case but Mass Effect 3 itself isn't that good game imo.
  • 16 September 2012 18:27
    I made a RAGE pc case.

    It was a good case, untill the game itself came out. Then I beat the hell out of it with a hammer.''

    Rage it was.
  • arvalin_dakaria 16 September 2012 18:50
    Old news, this rig was built back in February/March
  • ozvip3r 16 September 2012 19:50
    halcyonPretty tight looking mod. Now its time to get those GPU's updated.GPU's are fine, don't understand why he'd have only 4gig of memory in such an otherwise amazing build/mod.
  • halcyon 16 September 2012 19:56
    ozvip3rGPU's are fine, don't understand why he'd have only 4gig of memory in such an otherwise amazing build/mod.If he had a couple 7970's or 680's then it'd be quite tight. ...and yes, a ram upgrade goes without saying.
  • Pennanen 16 September 2012 21:07
    Bad game but very good looking mod. The 2 clear tubes could be white though.
  • halcyon 16 September 2012 21:21
    I'm going to do H20 cooling one day...one day.
