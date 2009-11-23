Microsoft Paying Sites to De-list From Google?

A couple of weeks back News Corp's Rupert Murdoch said he was considering blocking Google from indexing his news sites as part of the company's plans to push a pay-for-content business model. Now a report in the Financial Times claims that Microsoft is willing to pay Murdoch to do just that.

The FT yesterday reported that Microsoft had entered discussions that would involve the News Corp being paid to “de-index” its news websites from Google. Microsoft is also said to have approached other publishers.

Neither Microsoft nor News Corp have commented on the report, which was published yesterday. But, if there's any grain of truth to the rumors and a deal like this comes to fruition, it will be a big advantage over Google for Bing and Microsoft.

If news publishers de-listed their content from Google but that same content was available on Bing, would you switch search engines? Let us know in the comments below!