OnLive Desktop Finally Arrives on Android Tablets

OnLive announced on Thursday that iPad owners no longer have exclusive dibs to its Desktop app, as the service is now available on Google's Android Market.

As with the iOS version, the free OnLive Desktop app for Android tablets streams a virtual Windows desktop to the device, packing full "installed" programs like Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint software and Adobe Reader for PDFs. Users also get 2 GB of free cloud storage for storing desktop documents.

For the uninitiated, OnLive Desktop actually resides on remote PCs in the cloud that are connected by Gigabit Ethernet to the Internet. Using the same tech that OnLive uses to stream PC games to PCs, tablets and smartphones, the OnLive Desktop app acts like a "receiver," providing an instantly responsive, seamless Windows environment and Web experience. The app also includes a full PC on-screen keyboard, handwriting recognition and support for an optional Bluetooth PC-compatible keyboard or mouse.

In addition to the free account, OnLive provides two premium accounts and an Enterprise account. Whereas the free OnLive Desktop Standard account provides as-available access (meaning wait in line), OnLive Desktop Plus ($4.99/month) packs all the features of Standard but gives subscribers priority access. Subscribers also get access to the cloud-accelerated Web browser featuring lightning-fast attachment transfers and full Flash and Acrobat PDF plug-ins.

As for OnLive Desktop Pro ($9.99/month), this model builds upon the Plus version by adding 50 GB of cloud storage (appears as a Documents folder) and the ability to customize the virtual desktop with additional PC applications. There's also OnLive Enterprise which features an IT-managed environment for businesses and organizations. This version is available for custom integration by independent software vendors and consultants.

OnLive collaborative services—including live desktop spectating and desktop sharing with voice chat for small groups or thousands of simultaneous users—are coming soon to OnLive Desktop Pro and OnLive Enterprise, the company says.

"Android tablets are a great platform for OnLive Desktop," said Steve Perlman, OnLive Founder and CEO. "With full HD resolution, PC keyboard/mouse support and available 4G LTE, Android tablets deliver an excellent experience with full Microsoft Office and Adobe Reader PC applications, not to mention gigabit-accelerated browsing through OnLive Desktop Plus—even over 4G LTE."

To Get OnLive Desktop for your Android tablet, head here.