AMD A10-6800K APU Overclocked to Record Breaking 8.2GHz

Evidently not content with pushing AMD’s flagship A10-6800K to just over 8.0 GHz last month, Finnish overclocker “The Stilt” has set a new world record by overclocking the Richland APU to an incredible 8203.34 MHz utilizing a liquid nitrogen cooler that provided load and idle temperatures of -180°C and -186°C at an ambient temperature of 25°C.

The overclock was achieved with a 63.0x multiplier, a remarkably low core voltage of 1.968 V, and utilized an Asus F2A85-V Pro motherboard and 8 GB of Radeon PE 1866 memory clocked at 1041 MHz with timings of 10-11-10-27.

Further details are available at the source and at the following CPU-Z Validation URL.