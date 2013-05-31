PowerColor Announces HD 7750 EyeFinity 4 LP Edition

PowerColor has announced a new low-profile graphics card, the Radeon HD 7750 Eyefinity 4 LP card. This card is no ordinary low-profile card, though. It's a card with support for up to four monitors for four-way Eyefinity. This is, of course, the biggest attraction of the card -- it features four mini-DisplayPort ports, making the card ideal for industrial applications.

The card features a core with 512 stream processors, 32 TMUs and 16 ROPs. It has a clock speed of 800 MHz. It also features 2 GB of GDDR5 memory, which runs over a 128-bit memory interface at an effective speed of 4.5 GHz.

At the time of writing there is no word yet on the card's availability or pricing.