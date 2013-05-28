New Port on Xbox One Controller Makes it Incompatible with Current Gaming Headsets

Moving from one console generation to the next is hardly pain free. Backwards compatibility often goes out the window, and peripherals that cost a pretty penny are left behind.

According to IGN, current-gen gaming headsets may be useless for the Xbox One. Voice chat through headsets is dependent on connection through the controller, and since the port will be different on Xbox One controllers, gaming headset microphones will be useless. While there is the possibility of Microsoft manufacturing some sort of adapter, IGN was told that the new port on Xbox One controllers is to gain more control over the peripheral market.

"Manufacturers will not only need to develop entirely new products for the new connection standard," wrote IGN's Scott Lowe, "but use licensing and authentication protocols from Microsoft, potentially driving up costs for consumers. The licensing program could also limit the variety and competitive nature of the accessory market since all manufacturers would be required to adhere to Microsoft's terms."

When asked for comment, a Microsoft spokesperson only offered up vague details. "We are working with 3rd party headset manufacturers to create new headsets that will take full advantage of the Xbox One technology.

"We will share more details in the future."

It may be time to say your goodbyes to your high-end gaming headset, at least if you're primarily an Xbox gamer.