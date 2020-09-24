Xbox Series X/S SSD Cards Will Cost $220, Only External Way to Play Next-Gen Games

Microsoft’s upcoming $300 Xbox Series S might be the cheapest way to start playing next-gen games, but the company revealed on its blog this afternoon that if you want to increase its SSD storage up from 512GB, you’re going to pay more in total than you would for a $500 Xbox Series X. That’s because its proprietary SSD expansion card, which is 1TB and will be the only way to play next-gen games without using internal storage, will cost $220.

USB 3.1 HDD SSD Expansion Card Store any Xbox game Yes Yes Plays Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games Yes Yes Play games optimized for Xbox Series X/S No Yes Replicates speed and performance of internal SSD No Yes

Microsoft announced the custom external SSD cards, which the company is partnering with Seagate to make, back in March. We didn’t know how much they would cost back then, but given comparable products for previous consoles, we predicted they would probably be pricey. $220 is as much as USB Xbox One SSDs cost back when first wrote about these proprietary cards, so this price point is keeping in line with previous accessories. Those consoles, though, had the advantage of letting you use third-party solutions to both store and play games.



With the Xbox Series X/S, that’s only partially true. If $220 is too much, Microsoft has confirmed that you’ll be able to use a standard USB 3.1 HDD with the Xbox Series X/S as well, but there is a catch. We’ve known USB drives would be at least somewhat compatible with the new consoles since the proprietary SSD cards were announced, but the price reveal today also came with a chart and an FAQ that confirmed our biggest fears - proprietary SSD cards will be the only way to play next-gen titles (and Xbox One games that use next-gen features) without using internal storage.



In other words, while playing original Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games (that aren’t optimized for Series X/S) will be as “easy as unplugging your existing external USB 3.1 HDD or SSD from your Xbox One and connecting it to your Xbox Series X | S,” playing next-gen games and next-gen optimized Xbox One games will require you to either transfer them to internal storage, or store them on a proprietary SSD card first.