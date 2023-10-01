Acer Nitro 27-Inch Curved 2K Gaming Display Now $169 at Newegg

Today at Newegg, the Acer Nitro ED270U P2bmiipx gaming monitor is available for one of its best prices to date. It usually goes for around $199, but today has been discounted to $169. This gaming display has plenty of specs worth getting excited about including a fast curved panel with a 2K resolution.

Acer's Nitro monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified. This signifies accurate luminance and a wide color gamut. It also has low latency, as well as support for low framerate compensation (LFC).

The Acer Nitro ED270U P2bmiipx gaming monitor features a 27-inch VA panel with a curvature graded at 1500R. It offers a 2K resolution, in the popular 16:9 aspect ratio, displaying 2560 x 1440 pixels. A maximum refresh rate of 170 Hz is supported, and the screen has a response time of 1 ms. Meanwhile, the maximum brightness of this monitor is 250 nits.

Users have a couple of video input options to take advantage of, including one HDMI port and one Display Port input. A 3.5mm audio jack is available for external audio connectivity, but it also has the convenience of built-in speakers. Purchasers are supported by a limited manufacturer’s warranty of 3 years from Acer, as well as Newegg’s 30-day return policy.