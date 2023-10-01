Acer Nitro 27-Inch Curved 2K Gaming Display Now $169 at Newegg

By Ash Hill
published

Take home this curved QHD gaming monitor without overspending.

Acer Monitor
(Image credit: Acer)

Today at Newegg, the Acer Nitro ED270U P2bmiipx gaming monitor is available for one of its best prices to date. It usually goes for around $199, but today has been discounted to $169. This gaming display has plenty of specs worth getting excited about including a fast curved panel with a 2K resolution.

Acer's Nitro monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified. This signifies accurate luminance and a wide color gamut. It also has low latency, as well as support for low framerate compensation (LFC).

Acer Nitro 27-Inch Curved 2K Gaming Monitor: now $169 at Newegg

Acer Nitro 27-Inch Curved 2K Gaming Monitor: now $169 at Newegg (was $199)
The Acer Nitro ED270U P2bmiipx gaming monitor is available today at Newegg for one of its best prices yet. It features a 27-inch curved VA panel with a dense QHD resolution. It’s also AMD FreeSync Premium certified.

View Deal

The Acer Nitro ED270U P2bmiipx gaming monitor features a 27-inch VA panel with a curvature graded at 1500R. It offers a 2K resolution, in the popular 16:9 aspect ratio, displaying 2560 x 1440 pixels. A maximum refresh rate of 170 Hz is supported, and the screen has a response time of 1 ms. Meanwhile, the maximum brightness of this monitor is 250 nits.

Users have a couple of video input options to take advantage of, including one HDMI port and one Display Port input. A 3.5mm audio jack is available for external audio connectivity, but it also has the convenience of built-in speakers. Purchasers are supported by a limited manufacturer’s warranty of 3 years from Acer, as well as Newegg’s 30-day return policy.

Visit the Acer Nitro ED270U P2bmiipx gaming monitor product page for more details and purchasing options.

Ash Hill
Ash Hill
Freelance News and Features Writer

Ash Hill is a Freelance News and Features Writer at Tom's Hardware US. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting.