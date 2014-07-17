Trending

Acer's New UHD Monitor is a Little More Affordable

By Acer 

Acer's CB280HK has been spotted in Europe for a very attractive price.

4K monitors are hitting the market like a summer insect infestation, and although not all 4K monitors are created equal, one commonality is that they are all rather expensive. But a new monitor from Acer appears to take a step in the right (read: cheaper) direction.

The Acer CB280HK is a 28-inch monitor, and while it has only been spotted in Europe, it is listed there for pre-order at around €500. This is a bit less than almost all competing monitors, at least in Europe, for what looks like a similar-performing unit. It has a 3840 x 2160 resolution, is driven by a TN panel, has LED backlighting, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, and a 1 ms gray-to-gray response time. Although the TN panel is an 8-bit + HiFRC panel capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors, it can only cover 72 percent of the NTSC color space.

Connectivity is provided by an HDMI 1.4 port, DisplayPort 1.2, Mini-DisplayPort 1.2 and a DVI port. Acer is even generous enough to fit the monitor with a very capable stand that lets you adjust the monitor's height, pivot, swivel and tilt – something not found on most competing monitors. It even looks like it has a 100 mm VESA mount.

No exact word on availability just yet, but hopefully this one will also make it to the U.S.

  • DarkSable 17 July 2014 23:04
    The reason this one excites me is because it's very close to being a 24 or 27 inch 4K version of the Asus SWIFT. Give me a 4k, 120Hz, G-sync monitor, pretty please!
    Reply
  • Menigmand 17 July 2014 23:23
    Who gives a damn?
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 17 July 2014 23:32
    I'm hoping as these new 4K monitors come out and get cheaper that 1080p monitors will also get cheaper . I would love to game at 4K, but I'm not going to kid myself and say my GPU is up to it without major quality drops.
    Reply
  • Amdlova 18 July 2014 01:21
    4k 120hz... 4 290xtx maybe. lol
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 18 July 2014 01:24
    Lol even then chances are your CPU would be the hold back. They tested with the R9 295 in crossfire and it didn't work better than having one by itself so something else holds the system back.

    4k 60hz, maybe. 4k 120hz, we are all dreaming a bit too much now :p
    Reply
  • GoliathPtXs 18 July 2014 03:43
    QHD 2560x1440 120hz from renoun brands should be the obvious next step in monitor evolution.... not 4k
    Reply
  • Bondfc11 18 July 2014 04:40
    4K at 120Hz is still a ways off. Heck we don't even have any GPUs that could do that - not to mention the proper specs (no GPU with say HDMI 2.0).

    Cheaper 4K panels are great, but a quality 1440 at 120Hz is still the sweet spot for me and my gaming rig for at least another year (well maybe the 3440x1440 monster from LG!)
    Reply
  • SirKnobsworth 18 July 2014 08:04
    4K at 120Hz is still a ways off. Heck we don't even have any GPUs that could do that - not to mention the proper specs (no GPU with say HDMI 2.0).

    HDMI 2.0 won't even do 4k@120Hz - it's only about as fast as DisplayPort 1.2. DP1.3 will do it, but the spec isn't even finalized yet.
    Reply
  • DarkSable 18 July 2014 08:47
    ^ Guys, look at what my wishlist was for.

    The reason I want 120hz is so that it supports G-Sync, meaning I would have a 4K monitor that I wouldn't have to worry too much about graphics power with. Because of the G-Sync, I could grow into running 4K, 120hz, as GPUs came around that could do that in a single card.
    Reply
  • DarkSable 18 July 2014 08:49
    13745130 said:
    HDMI 2.0 won't even do 4k@120Hz - it's only about as fast as DisplayPort 1.2. DP1.3 will do it, but the spec isn't even finalized yet.

    That's a fair point, but my wish was for long term.

    If this thing were to happen short term, it would have to use the same thing that early 4k displays did and stitch the picture together with a pair of DP 1.2 connections. Though that would probably wreak havoc with the G-sync module, unless they used two of them and were left with a monitor more expensive than the average gaming computer.
    Reply