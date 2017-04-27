Trending

Acer Announces New Aspire, Swift Laptops

By Laptops 

Acer introduced new members of the Aspire and Swift laptop series during its announcement-filled event in New York.

We'll start with the Aspire laptops. Acer divided the products into three categories in a press release: the "family-and-student focused" Aspire 1 and Aspire 3, the "practical and mainstream" Aspire 5, and the "top-of-the-line" Aspire 7. It's not hard to figure out how the company decided on those categories. The Aspire 1 is restricted to Intel Celeron or Pentium processors and integrated graphics, the Aspire 3 adds Intel Core processors but is still limited to integrated graphics, the Aspire 5 ditches non-Core processors and adds "the latest Nvidia GeForce graphics," and the Aspire 7 is equipped with an Intel Core processor and "up to" a GTX 1060 for the graphics department. Of those, only the Aspire 5 and Aspire 7 are likely to handle even moderately graphics-intensive games without noticeable problems, or simply offer a decent amount of power while you're on the go.

A similar trend can be found with the laptops' memory and storage. The Aspire 1 offers 4GB of DDR3L memory and up to 64GB eMMC storage; the Aspire 7 boasts up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory and up to a 512GB M.2 SSD and 2TB HDD. (The Aspire 3 and Aspire 5 reside in between those extremes.) It's clear that most of these don't offer a whole lot of power.

But the new Aspire products aren't supposed to be powerhouses--they're supposed to offer acceptable performance on a budget. That's why the Aspire 1 starts at $219, the Aspire 3 at $299, the Aspire 5 at $449, and the Aspire 7 at $799. The company didn't share details about various configuration options, so we don't know how much it will cost to bump up the processor or expand the storage, but it did say the entire Aspire lineup will make its North American debut in June. We expect to learn more about these new laptops as we get closer to that release window.

The new Swift 1 and Swift 3 tell a similar story. The former is limited to Intel Celeron or Pentium processors and integrated graphics. The latter boasts an Intel Core processor and, in a twist, either integrated graphics or "Nvidia GeForce" graphics. What exactly that means is unknown; Acer didn't offer much information about the Swift's configuration options. They still manage to differentiate themselves from the Aspire series with Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS displays even on the base models, thin-and-light chassis, and a variety of color options ("Pure Silver, Luxury Gold, and Sakura Pink").

Acer said a Swift 3 Special Edition will also be available. This model is defined by "a top cover with Vibrant Corning Gorilla Glass, providing the unique flexibility to customize the top cover with photorealistic images that are highly durable and damage-resistant." It appears to be otherwise identical to the 14" Swift 3.

The Swift 1 starts at $329 and the Swift 3 starts at $599. Both will be released in North America in June.

ModelAcer Aspire 1Acer Aspire 3Acer Aspire 5Acer Aspire 7Acer Swift 1Acer Swift 3Acer Swift 3 Special Edition
Display14" 1366 x 76814" 1366 x 76815" 1366 x 76815" 1920 x 108015" 1366 x 76815" 1920 x 108015" 1920 x 108017" 1920 x 108013.3" 1920 x 1080 IPS14" 1920 x 1080 IPS15.6": 1920 x 1080 IPS14" 1920 x 1080 IPS
ProcessorIntel PentiumIntel Celeron7th Gen Intel Core i3 or i5Intel PentiumIntel CeleronAMD A-Series7th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, or i77th Gen AMD FX/A127th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7Intel Pentium N4200Intel Celeron N3350 / N3450Intel Core i3-7100UIntel Core i5-7200UIntel Core i7-7500UIntel Core i3-7100UIntel Core i5-7200UIntel Core i7-7500U
Memory4GB DDR3LUp to 12GB DDR4-24004GB DDR3L On-boardUp to 20GB DDR4-2400Up to 32GB DDR4-24004GB DDR3L4 / 8GB DDR4 on-board4 / 8GB LPDDR3 on-board4 / 8GB DDR4 on-board4 / 8GB LPDDR3 on-board
GraphicsIntel HD GraphicsIntel HD GraphicsAMD Radeon GraphicsLatest Nvidia GeForce GraphicsNvidia GeForce 940MXIntel HD GraphicsAMD Radeon RX540Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB GDDR5Intel HD GraphicsIntel HD GraphicsNvidia GeForce GraphicsIntel HD GraphicsNvidia GeForce Graphics
StorageeMMC: 32 / 64GbHDD: 500GB / 1TB / 2TBM.2 SSD: 128 / 256GBeMMC: 32 / 64GBHDD: 500GB / 1TB / 2TBM.2 SSD: 128 / 256GBHDD: 500GB / 1TB / 2TBM.2 SSD: 128 / 256 / 512GBSSD: 128 / 256GB SATA 6GbpseMMC: 64GBSSD: 128 / 256 / 512GB SATA 6GbpsHDD:500GB / 1TB / 2TBSSD: 128 / 256 / 512GB SATA 6Gbps
BatteryUp to 9 hours14": Up to 7 hours15": Up to 6.5 hoursUp to 7 hours15": Up to 7 hours17": Up to 6 hoursUp to 10 hoursUp to 10 hoursUp to 10 hours
Dimensions (WxDxH)343 x 245 x 17.95mm14": 343 x 245 x 20.15mm15": 381.6 x 259 x 21.6mm381.6 x 263 x 21.6mm15": 381.6 x 263 x 23.95mm17": 423.32 x 289.91 x 28.25mm319.5 x 225 x 14.95mm14": 338 x 234 x 17.95mm15.6": 384 x 255 x 18.95mm14": 338 x 234 x 17.95mm
Weight1.65kg14": 1.8kg15": 2.1kg2.2kg15": 2.4kg17": 3kg1.3kg14": 1.8kg15.6": 2.2kg1.8kg
PriceStarts at $219Starts at $299Starts at $449Starts at $799Starts at $329Starts at $599?
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • fanchiuho 28 April 2017 09:23
    $799 GTX1060 model @2.4kg, not bad even at the base config. We'll see how the 15" handle thermals.
    Reply
  • Fiqar_ 29 April 2017 07:47
    Optimum product at 799? Not bad at all! Going to have to see whether the 15" can handle the thermals at all. Although if you can modify the cooling, cant see why that'll be a problem.
    Reply
  • Clamyboy74 30 April 2017 17:21
    rx 540 on the aspire 5? Seems interesting
    Reply
  • starscream27 01 May 2017 13:25
    $799 for Acer Aspire 7 is not a typo, right?
    Reply