AIDA64 Adds Support for Zen 4 AVX-512, Nvidia RTX 4090

One of the world's most popular diagnostics and reporting software, AIDA64, has just received a significant update across its suite of products. The newly released v6.75 of the software brings support for AMD's upcoming Zen 4 processors and the AM5 motherboards they'll slot into. It's not all AMD though, as support for Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 has also been added. These additions bring support for some of the year's likely biggest hardware releases, and show just how closer these bits of hardware loom.

Besides improved support for AMD's Zen 4 - the company's most important CPU release from the past years - AIDA64 v6.75 adds preliminary 64-bit multi-threaded AVX-512 and AVX2 optimized benchmarks for the architecture - a feature Intel dropped with the release of Alder Lake and its x86 take on Arm's Big.Little architecture. The release also adds detailed chipset information for the integrated memory controller of the new AMD processors.

Sadly for us all, there aren't that many details that can be gleaned from the added support for Nvidia's upcoming RTX 4090, which has been talked about as offering a 30% performance improvement over the RTX 3090 Ti. Do take note that all currently circulating information is nothing but alleged leaks and salted rumors, so adjust your expectations accordingly. That said, the addition of multi-threaded OpenCL GPGPU benchmarks, graphics processor, OpenGL and GPGPU details, temperature and cooling fan monitoring for this particular graphics card is a clear signal of its approaching release.

Besides support for Nvidia's next crown jewel of a GPU, the latest version of AIDA64 extends GPU diagnostics support for a plethora of graphics card across both AMD and Nvidia.

On the AMD side, FinalWire lists the AMD Radeon 6700, Radeon Pro W6600, Radeon RX 6650 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, Radeon RX 6950 XT and the AMD Rembrandt SoC. Chinese discrete GPUs also get some love - specifically the Glenfly Arise, which on paper should be roughly equivalent to an Nvidia GTX 1630. Finally, on the Nvidia camp, we're looking at improved support for the GeForce GTX 1630, GeForce MX570 A, GeForce RTX 3050 OEM, GeForce RTX 4090, H100 96GB, RTX A500 Laptop, RTX A1000 Laptop, RTX A2000 8GB Laptop, RTX A3000 12GB Laptop, RTX A4500 Laptop, RTX A5500 Laptop, T550 Laptop.

FinalWire's latest additions to its AIDA64 v6.75 are applicable throughout tits software suite, across its Extreme, Engineer, Business and Network Audit products.