Chinese Glenfly Arise GT-10C0 GPU Rivals Nvidia's GTX 1630 On Paper

Chinese GPU maker Glenfly Tech Co., Ltd. has published an official product page outlining the features and specifications of the Glenfly Arise GT-10C0 graphics card. According to the information, it is the first product using a GPU developed and designed by Glenfly. It isn't potent, with its FP32 TFLOPS figure of 1.5, similar to the old Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti or AMD Radeon Vega 8 iGPU.

It is good to have an official product page now available in the wake of scrappy bits of information and imagery on Chinese social media. However, some of the important specs, and real-world performance indicators, remain elusive.

The Arise GT-10C0 competes in the category with discrete graphics card minnows such as the Intel Arc A380, AMD Radeon RX 6400, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Glenfly ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Glenfly ) Image 1 of 2

The nearest competitor to the Glenfly card is Nvidia’s – if we consider the FP32 performance stats. By this same metric, the Chinese 28nm GPU is similar to the old GTX 750 Ti or AMD Vega 8 integrated graphics. We know very little about the underlying GPU architecture for the Chinese GPU, and even basic specs like the number of GPU cores and clocks are not shared. However, sharing these specs at this point wouldn’t be very illuminating, as we have no Glenfly Arise reference point that has been thoroughly independently tested as a base for extrapolation.

Glenfly Arise GT-10C0 Arc A380 Radeon RX 6400 GeForce GTX 1630 Node 28nm TSMC N6 TSMC N6 TSMC 12nm Architecture NA Alchemist RDNA 2 Turing GPU NA DG2-128EU Navi 24 TU117 Graphics cores NA 1,024 768 512 FP32 TFLOPS 1.50 5.02 3.57 1.80 Memory 2 or 4GB of DDR4 on 64 or 128-bit bus, at 1,200 MHz 6GB GDDR6 96-bit 15.5Gbps, 192 GB/s 4GB GDDR6 64-bit 16Gbps. 144 GB/s 4GB GDDR5 64-bit 12Gbps, 96 GB/s TDP/TBP <75 Watt 75 Watt 53 Watt 75 Watt Video Codecs HEVC, H.264, MPEG2, MPEG4, VC1, MJPEG decode.

HEVC, H.264 encode AV1, H.264, H.265 decode/encode H.264, H.265 decode only H.264, H.265 decode/encode Approx Price NA $135 $159 $149

Last month we saw some Geekbench tests for what was reported to be a Glenfly Arise 1020 GPU. It isn’t easy to ascertain whether that was a Geekbench misreport of the Arise GT-10C0 or something else. However, it came with 2GB of VRAM, as we see it is an option for the Arise GT-10C0. Furthermore, the Geekbench OpenCL benchmark scores indicate that the Arise 1020 may be an even worse performer than the 10C0 if it isn’t the same GPU performing very severely due to drivers/software and similar lack of maturity issues.

In summary, the new information is encouraging, as it indicates that the first Glenfly Arise desktop graphics cards are getting ready for launch. Fingers crossed for an informative third-party comparative review published on a Chinese tech site, forum, or video sharing site like Bilibili in the coming weeks.