Chinese Glenfly Arise GT-10C0 GPU Rivals Nvidia's GTX 1630 On Paper

China’s homebrew 28nm GPU offers 1.5 TFLOPS FP32 performance.

Glenfly Arise GT-10C0 graphics card
(Image credit: Glenfly)

Chinese GPU maker Glenfly Tech Co., Ltd. has published an official product page outlining the features and specifications of the Glenfly Arise GT-10C0 graphics card. According to the information, it is the first product using a GPU developed and designed by Glenfly. It isn't potent, with its FP32 TFLOPS figure of 1.5, similar to the old Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti or AMD Radeon Vega 8 iGPU.

It is good to have an official product page now available in the wake of scrappy bits of information and imagery on Chinese social media. However, some of the important specs, and real-world performance indicators, remain elusive.

The Arise GT-10C0 competes in the category with discrete graphics card minnows such as the Intel Arc A380, AMD Radeon RX 6400, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630.

(Image credit: Glenfly)
The nearest competitor to the Glenfly card is Nvidia’s – if we consider the FP32 performance stats. By this same metric, the Chinese 28nm GPU is similar to the old GTX 750 Ti or AMD Vega 8 integrated graphics. We know very little about the underlying GPU architecture for the Chinese GPU, and even basic specs like the number of GPU cores and clocks are not shared. However, sharing these specs at this point wouldn’t be very illuminating, as we have no Glenfly Arise reference point that has been thoroughly independently tested as a base for extrapolation.

Glenfly Arise GT-10C0Arc A380Radeon RX 6400GeForce GTX 1630

Node

28nm

TSMC N6

TSMC N6

TSMC 12nm

Architecture

NA

Alchemist

RDNA 2

Turing

GPU

NA

DG2-128EU

Navi 24

TU117

Graphics cores

NA

1,024

768

512

FP32 TFLOPS

1.50

5.02

3.57

1.80

Memory

2 or 4GB of DDR4 on 64 or 128-bit bus, at 1,200 MHz

6GB GDDR6 96-bit 15.5Gbps, 192 GB/s

4GB GDDR6 64-bit 16Gbps. 144 GB/s

4GB GDDR5 64-bit 12Gbps, 96 GB/s

TDP/TBP

<75 Watt

75 Watt

53 Watt

75 Watt

Video Codecs

HEVC, H.264, MPEG2, MPEG4, VC1, MJPEG decode.
HEVC, H.264 encode

AV1, H.264, H.265 decode/encode

H.264, H.265 decode only

H.264, H.265 decode/encode

Approx Price

NA

$135

$159

$149

Last month we saw some Geekbench tests for what was reported to be a Glenfly Arise 1020 GPU. It isn’t easy to ascertain whether that was a Geekbench misreport of the Arise GT-10C0 or something else. However, it came with 2GB of VRAM, as we see it is an option for the Arise GT-10C0. Furthermore, the Geekbench OpenCL benchmark scores indicate that the Arise 1020 may be an even worse performer than the 10C0 if it isn’t the same GPU performing very severely due to drivers/software and similar lack of maturity issues.

In summary, the new information is encouraging, as it indicates that the first Glenfly Arise desktop graphics cards are getting ready for launch. Fingers crossed for an informative third-party comparative review published on a Chinese tech site, forum, or video sharing site like Bilibili in the coming weeks.

