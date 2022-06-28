Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 4GB Graphics Card Launched Packing 512 CUDA Cores

Nvidia has stealth-launched the GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card without fanfare. The new GPU takes its place as the lowest-end GTX 16-series graphics card, outgunned by popular but already entry-level cards such as the GeForce GTX 1650. You can find full official details about the new GPU on the GeForce GTX 16 product pages (opens in new tab). Moreover, a new GeForce Game Ready driver has been released (opens in new tab) with added support for the little GTX 1630.

Over recent weeks we caught some glances of the impending release of the GTX 1630 via the usual leaks and spills. It turns out the preliminary details we had from these sources were accurate, as you can see from the abridged GTX 16-Series comparison table below. We chose the nearest neighbor GTX 1650 and the very popular GTX 1660 Super for comparison.

GeForce

GTX 1660 SUPER GeForce

GTX 1650 (G5) GeForce

GTX 1650 (G6) GeForce

GTX 1630 Nvidia CUDA Cores 1408 896 896 512 Boost Clock (GHz) 1785 1665 1590 1785 Base Clock (GHz) 1530 1485 1410 1740 Memory Config 6GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR6 Memory Interface Width 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit 64-bit TDP (W) 120 75 75 75

Nvidia hasn't blogged about the new graphics card, which is thought to be positioned to replace the aging GTX 1050 Ti, as well as provide better price competition against up and coming entry level gaming GPUs like the AMD Radeon RX 6400 and Intel Arc A380.

The cuts to the already bottom rung GTX 1650 models look quite severe. The new GTX 1630 sports 43% fewer CUDA cores, and a narrow 64-bit memory bus, but it's based off the same TSMC 12nm TU117 die. On the positive side, the fast GPU clocks should help raise it up if you keep graphical quality/details/resolution low-ish or play mostly old titles and emulators. NVENC and NVDEC remain present for accelerated video codec duties (Nvidia's table says Turing but it should be Volta for TU117), and this little card can support up to 7680x4320 @ 60Hz and multi-monitors.

(Image credit: EVGA)

Nvidia says that partners including Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Inno3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac have lined up GeForce GTX 1630 models for your 'delight.' For your convenience, we have linked to the product pages and press releases that are live at the time of writing.

(Image credit: Palit)

As for pricing, we don't have any US pricing at this time, but Colorful branded GTX 1630 GPUs have been spotted in China for the local equivalent of $165. Remember China includes 13% sales tax in consumer prices, but this still looks like premium pricing for the curious and early-birds. All indications are that the GTX 1630 will fall well behind the GTX 1650, which will also put it far below the RX 6400. Unless you want to do video encoding.