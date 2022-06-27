Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 Briefly Appears on Colorful Website

Tech news and Twitter rumor radar pings of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 have become more frequent over recent weeks. Earlier today Chinese graphics card maker Colorful added the GTX 1630 to its product roster, providing solid indications of an impending product launch. However, it has since seen the error of its ways and the product category has disappeared (but is preserved by Google's web cache). Images have also surfaced via NewFeaturesTech and Nael Grewther. For now take the news with a pinch of salt.

The graphic card giant Nvidia might be now very close to launching its budget graphic card after many launch date delays, but the graphics cards don’t have anything special.Nvidia Geforce GTX 1630 launch would be set for June 28, which means just after 2 days, this entry-l… pic.twitter.com/aIUFRjXeVHJune 26, 2022 See more

GeForce GTX 1650 GeForce GTX 1630 Architecture TU117 TU117 Process Technology TSMC 12FFN TSMC 12FFN Transistors (Billion) 4.7 4.7 Die size (mm^2) 200 200 SMs / CUs 16 8 GPU Cores 896 512 Base Clock (MHz) 1,485 1,485 Boost Clock (MHz) 1,665 1,800 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 8 12 VRAM (GB) 4 4 VRAM Bus Width 128 64 ROPs 32 16 TMUs 56 32 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 2.9 1.8 Bandwidth (GBps) 128 96 TDP (watts) 75 75 Launch Date Apr 2019 2022 Official MSRP $149 Under $149

According to the latest information we have, the Turing architecture GeForce GTX 1630 is designed to replace the ageing Pascal architecture GTX 1050 Ti. The new entry level gaming graphics card from Nvidia will use the same TU117 GPU as found in the GTX 1650 with a number of important spec and memory subsystem cuts.

Colorful GTX 1630 graphics card appearance exposure: The first domestic 6-pin power https://t.co/HRsIQoF2qG pic.twitter.com/h9yte2MDM1June 26, 2022 See more

The new graphics card from Nvidia will be competing against the likes of the AMD Radeon RX 6400 and the Intel Arc A380. Nvidia might have decided to go with this further cut down SKU to meet Intel better on price. A recent Chinese review of the first Arc Alchemist desktop graphics card showed it was consistently beaten by the RX 6400 and GTX 1650, so perhaps Nvidia is hoping to shut the door on any price undercutting competition from the blue team with its new model.

Our last report about Nvidia's newest budget gaming GPU highlighted multiple Gigabyte branded GTX 1630 models that had surfaced on the EEC regulatory website. Gigabyte appeared to have four models prepared, including low profile (LP) variants expected to use recycled GTX 1650 cooler designs.

We will try and test one of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 models as soon as we can get one, but don't expect it to have the muscle to join the ranks of the Best Graphics Cards for Gaming in 2022.