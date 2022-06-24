AMD Radeon RX 6400 Review: Budget in Almost Every Way

The AMD Radeon RX 6400 should be the last 'new' GPU we'll see before the next-generation architectures slated to launch before the end of the year. Officially launched as an OEM-only product at the start of the year, AMD and its partners later decided to sell the cards on the retail market. It's not going to make our list of the best graphics cards , but if your primary requirement is a GPU that doesn't need a 6-pin or 8-pin power connector or a modern GPU that can be found in a half-height form factor, this is it. Still, we wanted to include it in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, and it does fill a potential market niche.



We purchased this PowerColor ITX card at retail because no one wanted to send us a review sample. It sounds a bit like Intel's Arc A380 right now, though at least you can find the RX 6400 in the US market. We opted for the dual-slot model, mostly because that should represent the maximum level of performance you're likely to see from the GPU, whereas a half-height card might end up running a bit slower.



The primary competition for the RX 6400 consists of Nvidia's older GTX 1650 Super and GTX 1650, along with AMD's previous-gen RX 5500 XT and the slightly more expensive RX 6500 XT. Here's how the specifications stack up.

GPU Specifications Graphics Card RX 6400 RX 6500 XT RX 5500 XT 4GB GTX 1650 Super GTX 1650 Architecture Navi 24 Navi 24 Navi 14 TU116 TU117 Process Technology TSMC N6 TSMC N6 TSMC N7 TSMC 12FFN TSMC 12FFN Transistors (Billion) 5.4 5.4 6.4 6.6 4.7 Die size (mm^2) 107 107 158 284 200 SMs / CUs 12 16 22 20 14 GPU Cores 768 1024 1408 1280 896 RT Cores 12 16 N/A N/A N/A Boost Clock (MHz) 2815 2815 1717 1725 1665 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 16 18 14 12 8 VRAM (GB) 4 4 4 4 6 VRAM Bus Width 64 64 128 128 128 ROPs 32 32 32 48 32 TMUs 48 64 88 80 56 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 4.3 5.8 4.8 4.4 3 Bandwidth (GBps) 128 144 224 192 128 PCIe Link Gen4 x4 Gen4 x4 Gen4 x8 Gen3 x16 Gen3 x16 TDP (watts) 53 107 130 100 75 Launch Date Jan 2022 Jan 2022 Dec 2019 Nov 2019 Apr 2019 Launch Price $159 $199 $159 $159 $149 Online Price $159.99 (opens in new tab) $174.99 (opens in new tab) ~$150 used (opens in new tab) ~$150 used (opens in new tab) ~$100 used (opens in new tab)