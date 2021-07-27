Alphacool Introduces the Eiswolf 2 AIO for Nvidia RTX 3080, 3090

Keeping your graphics card cool is a sure way to both increase its longevity and potential maximum performance; and if you've been wanting to add watercooling to your RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 graphics cards, Alphacool has you covered with a drop-in, all-in-one watercooling solution in the form of the Eiswolf 2.

The Eiswolf 2 AIO is compatible with select NVIDIA RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards from Asus (ROG Strix models) and MSI (Ventus models), leveraging a 360 mm all-copper, NexXxoS ST30 radiator paired with a trio of the company's 120 mm Aurora Rise fans - which feature RGB lighting for that extra in-case hardware visibility. Alphacool's DC-LT 2 pump is tasked with the job of moving all that liquid cooling around. Finally, the AIO is completed with the Eisblock Aurora waterblock - a watercooling solution that covers memory, voltage regulation circuitry, and the GPU itself.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Alphacool) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Alphacool) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Alphacool)

Since Alphacool has a strong presence in the DIY market, the company has built this AIO solution to be compatible with the company's other watercooling products and solutions. Alphacool say it isn't a simple AIO, but an already-assembled custom watercooling solution. Should you ever need a replacement for any of the AIO's components, you can rest assured that you won't have to replace the entirety of its hardware; instead, you can just acquire whatever part you need on its own, from Alphcool's catalog. The only part of the AIO that currently can't be acquired separately is the pump casing, which is especially designed as a part of this bundle; however, that serves a merely aesthetic function, and savvy users could just replace them with their own choice of casing.

The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO is available now directly from the company, and is being sold at a €244,09 MSRP ($287,02) for either the MSI Ventus or the Asus ROG Strix versions. The list of compatible GPUs from both MSI and Asus follows.