AMD 3D V-Cache Tests Reveal Minimum Latency Increase

Chips and Cheese have tested the latency of AMD's EPYC 7V73X (Milan-X) processor with 3D V-Cache. It's the same technology coming to mainstream Ryzen processors, so the results probably represent the gains we can expect from the chips, such as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

The rest results from Chips and Cheese revealed that 3D V-Cache has minimal impact on cache and memory latency. According to the EPYC 7V73X data, the increase resulted in three to four cycles. That's very impressive, considering that the EPYC 7V73X (768MB) sports up to three times more L3 cache than the EPYC 7763 (256MB). The publication also noted that while Milan-X has lower clock speeds than Milan, the former boosts better, negating the latency increase from 3D V-Cache.

AMD's 3D V-Cache, which has been in development for years, allows the chipmaker to stack more L3 cache on its Zen 3 processors. The chipmaker fuses the 3D V-Cache chiplet to the top of the core complex die (CCD) through TSVs (through-silicon vias). As a result, AMD can implement a single layer of stacked L3 cache on its Ryzen processors in its current stage. However, the technology enables up to multiple dies, so future consumer Ryzen processors could potentially arrive with vast amounts of L3 cache.

Image 1 of 2 AMD 3D V-Cache (Image credit: Chips and Cheese) Image 2 of 2 AMD 3D V-Cache (Image credit: Chips and Cheese)

The vanilla Ryzen 7 5800X has 32MB of L3 cache. However, each 3D V-Cache chiplet carries up to 64MB of 7nm SRAM cache, so the Ryzen 7 5800X3D ends with a 96MB L3 cache, triple that on the Ryzen 7 5800X. As a result, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, has a 400 MHz and 200 MHz lower base and boost clock than the Ryzen 7 5800X. However, if Chips and Cheese's experiment is accurate, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D's higher L3 cache should muffle its lower clock speeds.

At CES 2022, AMD shared a chart where the Ryzen 7 5800X3D delivered 15% higher 1080p gaming performance over the standard Ryzen 9 5900X. In another chart, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D performed similarly to Intel's latest Core i9-12900K and even bested the Intel chip in some titles.

AMD stacks the 3D V-Cache chiplet over the CCDs. The Ryzen 7 5800X only has one CCD, which is why it only got to 96MB (32MB + 64MB) of L3 cache. Ryzen SKUs, such as the Ryzen 9 5900X that rocks two CCDs, can have up to 192MB. Milan-X, which possesses up to eight CCDs, max out at 768MB (256MB + 512MB). AMD teased a prototype Ryzen 9 5900X with 3D V-Cache at Computex 2021 but didn't mention anything about it at CES 2022. Therefore, it's uncertain if AMD will bring the Ryzen 9 5900X3D or Ryzen 9 5950X3D to the market.