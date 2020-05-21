Report: AMD A520 Budget Motherboards Landing in September

(Image credit: Alberto Garcia Guillen/Shutterstock)

DigiTimes has reason to believe that AMD's extra budget-oriented A520 motherboards will launch in September. The time frame coincides with the date the Ryzen 4000-series (codename Vermeer) Zen 3 desktop CPUs are rumored to arrive.

ASMedia has benefited greatly over the years from manufacturing AMD's chipsets. Sources close to DigiTimes claimed that ASMedia expects its profits to skyrocket in Q2 and the year on a whole, as AMD will reveal its next-generation platform in the upcoming months. Apparently, AMD has even put in orders for the new 600-series chipset with ASMedia.

The B550 chipset comes with limited PCIe 4.0 functionality. With the lack of information available, it's hard to guess whether the A520 chipset will follow in the B550's footsteps. A520-based motherboards will reportedly be the lowest-priced budget boards, so PCIe 4.0 support is hard to imagine. (Of course, we'd love for AMD to prove us wrong.)

Back in April, DigiTimes pegged Vermeer's release date for September. The latest report suggests a broader timeline,, with a launch either at the end of Q3 or early Q4.

AMD originally planned on bringing Zen 3 support to B550 and X570 motherboards only. It changed its tune after a pitchforked-armed group of AMD enthusiasts managed to convince the chipmaker to backpedal on its plot and broaden support to the B450 and X470 motherboards. Although AMD has kept a tight lip on A520, there's reason to believe the chipset would support Zen 3 as well -- and this time without the furious uproar.