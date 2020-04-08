Report: AMD Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPUs Arriving in September Timeframe

AMD Ryzen 3000-series processor (Image credit: AMD)

AMD has already unveiled Ryzen 4000 APUs for laptops, and according to a DigiTimes report today citing "sources at motherboard makers," the Ryzen 4000 desktop CPUs are also coming this year. On top of that exciting news, the publication also pointed to a release date for the other most anticipated CPU release this year.

DigiTimes' sources claimed that AMD's original plan was to reveal Ryzen 4000-series (codename Vermeer) desktop processors at Computex 2020 in May. But Computex has been pushed to September, due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are murmurs that the Taiwanese show might even be cancelled this year, depending on how the pandemic progresses. Nevertheless, DigiTimes' sources claim that AMD will unleash its new army of Ryzen 4000-series chips after August or September.

Vermeer is rumored to take advantage of AMD's next-generation Zen 3 microarchitecture. Given AMD's relationship with TSMC, the chipmaker will likely continue to leverage the foundry's production capabilities for these chips, except this time around, AMD is expected to exploit TSMC's enhanced N7+ EUV (extreme ultraviolet) process node.

It's not confirmed yet, but we expect the new 7nm+ chips to slot perfectly into the existing AM4 CPU socket. As it stands, Vermeer will usher in the new 600-series chipsets but should be compatible with prior chipsets. Logically, some features will not be available.

In other news, DigiTimes' sources also said that Intel will finally announce its 10th Generation Comet Lake-S desktop processors and corresponding 400-series chipsets "at the end of April." The date falls in line with a previous claim suggesting April 30 as the potential Comet Lake launch day.

Motherboard deployment will reportedly carry out in in two phases. The high-end Z490 motherboards are scheduled to arrive in the middle of May, while the budget-oriented H470 and B460 motherboards won't land until the end of May, DigiTimes said.