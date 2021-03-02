AMD Announces Global Retail Availability of Threadripper Pro

AMD announced today that the Threadripper Pro desktop processors, which top out with 64 cores and 128 threads with the Threadripper Pro 3995WX, are now available for purchase worldwide. These chips were previously exclusively available in Lenovo's ThinkStation P620 workstation that we recently reviewed, but the chips and the accompanying WRX80 motherboards are now available at retailers. Other third-party workstation vendors, like Velocity Micro and Boxx, have also now listed their new pre-built workstations with the chips, too.

The Threadripper Pro chips had already popped up at a few retailers in January, and AMD had previously shared the official pricing for the Threadripper Pro lineup, which you can see in the table below.

Surprisingly, Newegg has listed the 64C/128T Threadripper Pro 3995WX, 32C/64T 3975WX, and 16C/32T 3955WX at the suggested retail pricing, though that might not last long due to the ongoing chip shortages.

MSRP/RCP Cores / Threads Base / Boost (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) PCIe DRAM TDP Threadripper Pro 3995WX $5,489 64 / 128 2.7 / 4.2 256 128 Gen 4 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 280W Threadripper 3990X $3,990 64 / 128 2.9 / 4.3 256 88 Gen 4 (72 Usable) Quad DDR4-3200 280W EPYC 7442 $6,950 64 / 128 2.25 / 3.4 256 128 Gen 4 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 225W Threadripper Pro 3975WX $2,749 32 / 64 3.5 / 4.2 128 128 Gen 4 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 280W Threadripper 3970X $1999 32 / 64 3.7 / 4.5 *128 88 Gen 4 (72 Usable) Quad DDR4-3200 280W Threadripper 3960X $1,399 24 / 48 3.8 / 4.5 *128 88 Gen 4 (72 Usable) Quad DDR4-3200 280W Threadripper Pro 3955WX $1,149 16 / 32 3.9 / 4.3 64 128 Gen 4 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 280W Ryzen 9 5950X $799 16 / 32 3.9 / 4.9 64 20 Dual DDR4-3200 105W

AMD's Threadripper Pro processors represent the ultimate in threaded workstation horsepower, easily beating the standard consumer-geared Threadripper chips in workloads that prize memory throughput.

The Threadripper Pro chips rock up to 64 cores, 128 threads, and support up to 2TB of memory spread out among eight memory channels, not to mention 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0 connectivity. That is a big upgrade over the four memory channels and 72 lanes of PCIe 4.0 connectivity on the standard consumer-geared Threadripper chips, like the Threadripper 3990X that currently sits atop our multi-threaded CPU Benchmark hierarchy.

You’ll need a WRX80 motherboard to unlock the best of Threadripper Pro, but never fear, ASUS has listed the Pro WS Sage SE on B&H photo for $999. This motherboard brings the utmost in PCIe and memory connectivity to bear — it comes with seven PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and eight memory slots. The board also comes with a 16-phase power delivery substem, supports RDIMMs, and has a BMC chip for remote management.

Gigabyte also has its WRX80-SU8 waiting in the wings, but it hasn't been listed for sale yet. This massive board also has seven PCIe slots, BMC features, two 10 GbE ports, two GbE ports, and a 7.1-channel audio system. Finally, Supermicro also has its M12SWA-TF on offer, though pricing hasn't been announced for this board yet, either.

If you want to see how these chips compare to standard Threadripper chips in a ton of benchmarks, including gaming, head to our recent Threadripper Pro 3995WX review.