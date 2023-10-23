AMD Asks: Do You Need Ryzen AI Support in Linux?

Laptops based on AMD's latest Ryzen 7040-series processors come equipped with Ryzen AI engine, an accelerator for machine learning applications. However, this feature is currently exclusive to Windows, leaving Linux users hoping for broader compatibility. Community interest has prompted AMD to reconsider, an reopening a GitHub ticket for feedback and expressing willingness to support the technology if there is adequate demand, reports Phoronix.

AMD has designed the Ryzen XDNA AI engine for less demanding AI inference tasks like audio, photo, and video processing. Its goal is to provide quicker response times compared to online services, and it is also more energy-efficient compared to solutions based on CPUs or GPUs. The engine has the capacity to manage up to four simultaneous AI streams, and it can process INT8 and bfloat16 instructions.

According to AMD, the performance of this engine surpasses that of the neural engine in Apple's M2 processor. AMD's Xilinx-based AI engine is compatible with popular frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and ONNX, but the problem is that the company's Ryzen AI Software Platform version 0.8 only supports Windows. By contrast, Intel has already integrated open-source AI processor support in Linux.

This limitation has sparked a discussion within the tech community, particularly among Linux users who desire the same advanced capabilities on their systems. AMD has been receptive to these discussions, enabling a platform on GitHub for users to express their interest and thoughts on Linux compatibility.

Taking user feedback seriously, AMD has demonstrated flexibility and openness to expanding Ryzen AI’s compatibility based on customer demand to Linux. A GitHub ticket that allows users to voice their need for Linux support has been reopened by an AMD staff member, signifying the company's willingness to listen and potentially act based on the community's needs and interests.

The only question is when will AMD be able to bring proper support for Ryzen AI to Linux. The company yet has to release final version 1.0 of its Ryzen AI Software Platform for Windows, which is dominant in the realm of PCs. As a result, the it's almost certain that the majority of the company's effort will be dedicated to Windows, not Linux, in the coming months.