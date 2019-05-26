AMD Computex 2019 Keynote Live Coverage

We're here at the International Press Conference CEO keynote to cover AMD CEO Lisa Su's first Computex Keynote. We expect to hear plenty of updates on AMD's portfolio of upcoming 7nm products, including third-gen Ryzen chips, the Navi graphics cards, and perhaps even an update on the upcoming AMD EPYC Rome data center processors. All of these products are due in Q3 of this year, handing AMD the process lead over Intel for the first time in its history, and also giving it the node advantage over Nvidia's graphics cards.

The keynote begins at 7PM US Pacific Time on Sunday, 26, 2019. We'll update this post frequently with up-to-the-minute updates as the keynote progresses, so refresh your browser or return to this article as the show progresses.

Breaking news....more coming.

