Report: AMD Stops Shipping Phenom II and Athlon II CPUs

By AMD 

There is a new rumor that AMD has virtually halted shipments of its 45 nm Phenom II and Athlon II processors.

According to a post over at Nordic Hardware, only one CPU of the lineup is still shipping. We were not able to confirm the report, which is based on an unknown information source, but we do know that there are still plenty of Athlon II and Phenom II processors in the channel and we hear that vendors have sufficient supply for the Christmas season.

Nordic Hardware states that no more Athlons and Phenoms are sent into the market, with the exception of the 3.0 GHz Phenom II X4 960T.

If the report is accurate, the transition of GlobalFoundries' Fab 1 in Dresden may the reason that shipments of the Phenom II and Athlon II have been stopped. It is obvious that AMD is moving toward higher margin products such as Llano, which are selling like hotcakes right now.

However, if you are looking for a cheap CPU upgrade, this may be the time to look for one of AMD's processors. Phenom II X6 processors are currently selling from about $138, while X4 CPUs are retailing for as little as $80.

78 Comments Comment from the forums
  • soo-nah-mee 06 December 2011 01:06
    There's nothing like a (seemingly) foolish business decision to follow up a major disappointment.
  • de5_Roy 06 December 2011 01:06
    the phenom iis will be missed.
  • vilenjan 06 December 2011 01:09
    `I would love if they could produce a run of PII X6 BEs made with 32nm tech with some high clocks (3.8ghz?) for under $200...
  • Lyden 06 December 2011 01:10
    I am disappoint.
  • Ragnar-Kon 06 December 2011 01:11
    Get one if you haven't already. The P II's are cheaper than the FX series, and the FX series isn't really any faster than the P II's.

    Or just wait for Piledriver and hope it is better. Or just buy an Intel and rule the world. The choice is yours ;)
  • captaincharisma 06 December 2011 01:16
    i guess it is BD or bust. too bad BD is already a bust though :)
  • DroKing 06 December 2011 01:19
    OMG noooo I need to get in shopping mode soon!
  • spasmolytic46 06 December 2011 01:22
    Great Bulldozer missed the mark and now you can't get it's better performing (IPC wise) little brother...
  • maxinexus 06 December 2011 01:24
    What disappointment soo-nad-mee? You have no idea what 8150 can do unless you try it. i5 2500k is a manure when it comes to multitasking. Try opening maybe 10 webpages, playing 1080 movie pause it ... play a game minimaze it, resume movie, tab back to reading web...it is flawless with with 8150. Try that with i5...I did and I though that I'm gonna throw that junk a way...so I give it to my wife for farmville and you know what she said? ...why is my computer slower? She had system with Phenom II 555 before and did not even know that I change her pc guts. The staff I do and the way I do it, AMD is the king of a hill and I wish intel boyz should try it before giving all the glory to intel.
  • southernshark 06 December 2011 01:37
    Like it or not the future is with FX. It makes sense to cut out the other lines.
