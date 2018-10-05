AMD Adds Dynamic Mode for Threadripper, Two New Chips Coming In October

AMD announced that its Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX and 2920X processors would be available on October 29, 2018 for $1,299 and $649, respectively. The company also announced several new advances on the software front, including a new Dynamic Local Mode that automatically migrates applications to CPU cores with direct memory access.

The two new Threadripper processors, which AMD announced earlier this year, offer a less-expensive path onto the X399 platform. The range-topping Threadripper 2990WX introduced the first 32-core, 64-thread processor to the high-end desktop. The impressive processor boasts a 3.0GHz base frequency that stretches up to 4.2GHz, but it also comes with an eye-watering $1,799 price tag.

The more accessible $1,299 Threadripper 2970WX slots in with 24-core and 48-threads and features 3.0/3.2GHz base/boost clocks. Fewer cores equate to less raw horsepower in heavily threaded workloads, while the incrementally lower boost frequency will result in less performance than the flagship in lightly threaded applications, like games and normal desktop applications.

Like all of AMD's Ryzen processors, the 2970WX comes with an unlocked multiplier, so overclocking can help bring the processors’ frequency more in line with its more expensive counterpart. The 2970WX also features the same 64MB of L3 cache as its more expensive counterpart. That's generous on AMD’s part: Intel typically disables cache in lock-step with cores, so “lesser” chips come with less cache.

AMD’s WX processors feature a unique architecture that causes poor performance in many common desktop applications. As we’ll cover shortly, AMD also revealed a new software feature today that helps address the performance challenges born of the multi-chip design.



Cores /

Threads Base /

Boost (GHz) L3 Cache

(MB)

PCIe 3.0

DRAM

TDP

MSRP

TR 2990WX

32 / 64

3.0 / 4.2

64

64 (4 to PCH)

Quad DDR4-2933

250W

$1,799 TR 2970WX

24 / 48

3.0 / 3.2

64

64 (4 to PCH) Quad DDR4-2933 250W

$1,299

Core i9-7980XE

18 / 36

2.6 / 4.4

24.75

44

Quad DDR4-2666

140W

$1,999

TR 2950X

16 / 32

3.5 / 4.4

32

64 (4 to PCH) Quad DDR4-2933 180W

$899

TR 1950X

16 / 32

3.4 / 4.4

64

64 (4 to PCH)

Quad DDR4-2667

180W

$750

Core i9-7960X

16 / 32

2.8 / 4.4

22

44

Quad DDR4-2666

140W

$1,699

TR 2920X

12 / 24

3.5 / 4.3

32

64 (4 to PCH) Quad DDR4-2933 180W

$649

TR 1920X

12 / 24

3.5 / 4.2

64

64 (4 to PCH)

Quad DDR4-2667

180W

$399

Core i9-7920X

12 /24

2.9 / 4.4

16.50

44

Quad DDR4-2666

140W

$1,199

Core i9-7900X

10 / 20

3.3 / 4.3

13.75

44

Quad DDR4-2666

140W

$999



The new $649 Threadripper 2920X slots in beneath the 16 core, 32 thread 2950X. The 12 core, 24 thread 2920X offers a base frequency of 3.5GHz and a maximum boost clock rate of 4.3GHz. As with previous X-series models, the 2920X utilizes a pair of eight-core dies and two dummy packages. The active dies expose the same 32MB of L3 cache as the more expensive 2950X.

AMD Dynamic Local Mode

AMD’s Threadripper processors have a unique Multi-Chip Module (MCM) architecture that can penalize performance in some applications. AMD’s targeted enhancements to the X-series processors have eliminated much of the performance overhead, but the new WX-series processors feature a quad-die design that presents new challenges. We’ve covered the nuts and bolts of the design, but in short, two of the four die inside the processor come without directly attached memory controllers. That requires memory-hungry applications to access another die during operation, which penalizes performance.

AMD originally created two selectable memory modes, Local and Distributed, to sidestep some of the challenges. But switching between those modes requires a reboot, and there’s still room for improvement on the performance front. AMD-provided benchmarks

AMD’s new Dynamic Local Mode, which is strictly for the Threadripper 2990WX and 2970WX processors, runs as a background service inside the operating system and automatically detects memory-starved application threads and dynamically assigns them to die with local memory controllers, thus boosting performance. Conversely, it detects threads that aren’t as sensitive to memory latency and assigns them to the die without memory controllers, thus maximizing the processor’s execution resources. This new implementation is transparent to the user and happens without a reboot.

As we can see from AMD's benchmarks above, the company claims the feature provides substantial boosts in some games and applications. We'll be putting this new feature to the test shortly, but we'll have to wait to share the details. AMD will make the new Dynamic Local Mode available to the public at the time of the Threadripper launch on October 29.

Finally, the company also announced a few updates to the broader software ecosystem: