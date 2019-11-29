AMD CPUs Are Selling Like Hotcakes On Amazon

Ryzen 9 3950X (Image credit: AMD)

AMD is obliterating Intel on Amazon's Best Selling CPU rankings where the top nine processors are repping the Red Team. With the current Black Friday frenzy going on, AMD Ryzen desktop processors are on sale at ridiculous prices. It'll be pretty hard to Intel to regain any ground at all.

As big as a retailer as it is Amazon, the standings tend to shift around alot. But AMD's winning formula of offering more cores at lower prices is working out amazingly well for the chipmaker. If there are any changes to the standings, it would likely be among AMD's own processors rather than Intel.

At the time of writing, the Ryzen 7 2700X is currently the best-selling processor on Amazon's list. It's not had to see why the eight-core, 16-thread chip is the head honcho when it's selling for as low as $159. The second and third places belong to the recently launched Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 7 3800X, respectively. The Core i5-9600K is the only Intel processor in the top ten, and it's in last place.

AMD's Ryzen desktop processors are also dominating the Amazon charts abroad. Over at the UK, the Ryzen 5 3600 is the best-seller on Amazon. The Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 7 3800X are in the second and third spots, respectively. Intel is doing a bit better on this side of the world. in addition to the Core i5-9600K, the Core i9-9900K and Core i7-9700K are also inside the top ten.

Surprisingly, the Ryzen 5 2600 is the most popular in Germany. Similar to the Amazon UK standings, the Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 7 3800X are in second and third, respectively. On the Intel side, we see the Core i5-9600K, Core i9-9900K and Core i7-9700K once more.

It'll be interesting to see whether AMD's processors can maintain their success after this Black Friday season.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X: was $350, now $290

Use Rakuten's BF20 to get it at this price. The best gaming CPU value is the lowest price we've ever seen it. This 65-watt processor has 8 cores, 16 threads and a maximum rated boost clock of 4.4 GHz. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X: was $329, now $159

This CPU comes with AMD Wraith Prism Cooling—an RGB setup to make your CPU stand out on the motherboard. The Ryzen 7 2700X is an 8 core XPU with a Max Boost frequency of 4.3 GHz.View Deal