AMD's 'Dragon Range' 7945HX Goes Toe-to-Toe With Intel's Best in Geekbench 5

Much of what we've heard about AMD's latest Dragon Range high-end mobile processor platform so far has been impressive, whether that be early benchmarks or claims from AMD . And the recent Geekbench 5 results for the flagship 5.4 Ghz 16-core Ryzen 9 H7945HX seem to solidify the trend, seeing it edge past Intel's Core i9-13980X in the single-core test, while falling just slightly behind on multi-core. Even much more power-hungry desktop processors like the 13900K and 7950X didn't do much better unless you look at the multi-core results.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Geekbench 5 Single-Core Multi-core AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX (best) 2,127 19,403 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX (average) 2,060 18,684 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 1,632 9,889 Intel Core i9-13980HX 2,098 19,809 Intel Core i9-13900K 2,267 25,916 AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 2,247 24,336