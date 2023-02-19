Ryzen 7 7745HX, 8-Core Laptop CPU Is as Fast as 14-Core, Core i9-12900HK

Upcoming high-performance laptops will tap into AMD's Ryzen 7045-series (codename Dragon Range) portfolio. Benchmarks for the Ryzen 7 7745HX have emerged, suggesting that we could soon see these AMD-powered mobile powerhouses on retail shelves.

If you missed out on AMD's CES 2023 announcement, Dragon Range is the first AMD mobile processor to exploit the company's chiplet architecture. TSMC produces these chips for AMD on the 5nm FinFET manufacturing process. The 5nm processors arrive with the latest Zen 4 cores with configurations of up to 16 cores and 32 threads. If you pay close attention, the specifications align with AMD's desktop Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) processors. That's no coincidence, either.

AMD ported the chiplet design from Ryzen 7000 over to Dragon Range but reduced the overall landscape into a smaller BGA package that's more friendly for mobile devices. Sadly, Dragon Range will wield RDNA 2 graphics, but that should be fine since the iGPU is only present for light workloads. Since Dragon Range caters to high-performance gaming laptops, vendors will, in all likelihood, pair the Zen 4 chip with a mobile discrete graphics card.

Ryzen 7 7745HX has an eight-core, 16-thread setup with a 3.6-GHz base clock and a boost clock that reaches 5.1 GHz. It's an unlocked processor, so user overclocking is on the table. There's 40MB of total cache onboard, 8MB from the L2 cache, and 32MB from the L3 cache.

The Ryzen 7 7745HX has a cTDP between 45W and 75W, permitting manufacturers to adapt it to their needs. Dragon Range supports DDR5-5200 memory, and the Ryzen 7 7745HX, specifically, comes with the Radeon 610M unit with two RDNA 2 CUs that top out at 2,200 MHz.

Ryzen 7 7745HX Benchmarks

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Cinebench R23 Single Core Cinebench R23 Multi Core Core i9-13900HX 2,043 30,162 Core i9-12900HX 1,912 23,150 Ryzen 7 7745HX 1,828 18,606 Core i9-12900HK 1,789 18,621 Apple M2 Max 1,625 14,767 Ryzen 9 6900HX 1,570 14,085

A Bilibili content creator (opens in new tab) has shared Cinebench R23 benchmarks for the Ryzen 7 7745HX. Approach the results cautiously since the user didn't reveal the laptop he was using or the test conditions. He only confirmed that the chip was drawing approximately 95W. AMD has confirmed that vendors have the liberty to feed Dragon Range with up to 100W. The Cinebench R23 results we're showing for the comparable processors come from Notebookcheck's database (opens in new tab), so credit goes to them for providing the scores.

The Ryzen 7 7745HX showed 16% and 32% higher single-core and multi-core performance, respectively, over the Ryzen 9 6900HX (8C/16T). The octa-core Zen 4 chip also outperformed Apple's M2 Max (12C/12T) by 12% in single-core performance and 26% in multi-core performance. However, the Ryzen 7 7745X's performance was pretty much in the same ballpark as the Core i9-12900HK (14C/20T). AMD's chip offered 2% higher single-core performance, but both chips were equally fast in multi-core performance.

However, the Ryzen 7 7745HX was no match for the previous Core i9-12900HX (16C/24T) or the latest Core i9-13900HX (24C/32T). The Core i9-12900HX beat the Ryzen 7 7745HX by 5% and 24% margins in single-core and multi-core performance, respectively. Meanwhile, the Core i9-13900HX's single-core score was 12% better, and the multi-core score was up to 62% higher than the Ryzen 7 7745HX. The Core i9-12900HX and Core i9-13900HX had the advantage because they wield more cores. However, the Ryzen 9 7845HX (12C/24T) or the Ryzen 9 7945HX (16C/32T) will likely give Intel's chips a run for their money.