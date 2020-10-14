AMD to Bundle Far Cry 6 with Ryzen 5000 Processors

AMD will bundle Far Cry 6 with select Ryzen 5000 processors, according to terms and conditions for the AMD Rewards program listed on its website. The new bundle is set to go into effect on October 20.



The digital download and in-game items are listed as part of the "Q4 2020 AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors Game Bundle Promotion," and includes the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 5800X, as well as products from system integrators featuring those chips. A similar giveaway will be included for older chips, including the Ryzen 9 3950X, Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT.

Per the terms, codes for the game need to be redeemed "no later than January 30, 2021, to obtain application downloads," which is particularly interesting because Far Cry 6 isn't set to be launched until February 18, 2021. Those who get the game through this promotion will do so through Ubisoft's Uplay launcher.



That could mean that those who buy these processors won't get the bundled game for months after purchase, rather than the instant gratification that tends to come with game bundles included with CPUs or GPUs.

Far Cry 6, which features actor Giancarlo Esposito, will launch in February for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.