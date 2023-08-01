AMD Fixes Ray Tracing Crashes in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

A week after the game's launch, AMD has released a hotfix Adrenalin update just for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that fixes the game's notorious application crashes and driver timeout issues. The driver update is known as Adrenalin Edition 23.10.23.03 for Ratchet & Clank™: Rift Apart, and can be downloaded at that link.



Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart launched on PC with broken driver support from AMD. The game reportedly suffered from driver timeout failures on top of game crashes on the RX 7900 XTX and some other Radeon GPUs when AMD's dynamic resolution scaling or the game's ray tracing effects were enabled.



Thankfully, the game was apparently in a playable state without any of these features enabled, but it's not something you want to see on launch day when everyone wants to check out what the game can do and how good the game can look. At least now Radeon gamers no longer have to put up with these issues and can crank up the game's RT effects without stability issues.



On top of this, the team behind Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart released another major update yesterday fixing more of the game's graphical issues — these were separate from the AMD driver problems, including low-resolution texture streaming issues, issues with water reflections, additional optimizations, and more. This should make the game even smoother and more playable than it was before, on top of the items fixed by AMD's new driver.



As previously mentioned, this was a hotfix (i.e. emergency) driver update for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart specifically, so the update does not come with any additional updates or bug fixes from 23.7.2. If you are not playing Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, this driver should behave exactly like 23.7.2. That means some of the other reported problems with the 23.7.2 drivers, including poor performance on certain mobile solutions, still remain.