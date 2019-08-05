F1 2019 First Game to Support Both AMD FidelityFX and Nvidia DLSS

Credit: AMD

It's mostly a given that AMD always has its version of whatever Nvidia has (and sometimes vice versa), and with FidelityFX AMD finally has an answer to Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology. Surprisingly, there is already a game on the market today that not only supports FidelityFX but also DLSS: F1 2019. Furthermore, FidelityFX is not an AMD GPU-exclusive feature; you can also use it with Nvidia GPUs.



In case you're not aware, AMD announced FidelityFX alongside its new Navi 5700-series of GPUs. On its website, AMD says FidelityFX "combines Contrast-Adaptive Sharpening (CAS) along with Luma Preserving Mapping (LPM) technologies to deliver great-looking visuals while gaming." This is similar to DLSS, which uses AI Tensor cores to take a low-resolution image and scale it up to 1440p or 4K while maintaining higher performance than expected for the resolution. However, DLSS is not a perfect technology and can introduce artifacts, and we don't expect FidelityFX to be perfect, either. Credit: AMD



F1 2019 was recently updated to support both DLSS and FidelityFX, so it will be interesting to see which technology is superior in terms of performance and image quality, especially because FidelityFX can be used on both Nvidia and AMD GPUs. This is thanks to AMD's GPUOpen initiative (you can even download the FidelityFX source code).



FidelityFX vs. DLSS seems to be another classic case of AMD using open source technology to compete with Nvidia, which typically uses proprietary technology. Some classic examples of this in the past have been TressFX vs. Hairworks, ROCm vs. CUDA, and most famously FreeSync vs. G SYNC. It's hard to tell which technology will become the standard for games, but considering the success of open-source FreeSync/adaptive sync monitors and DLSS's requirement of an RTX GPU, AMD's preferred solution has a good chance of succeeding, as long as it can justify its own existence.