AMD Lists Ryzen 7030-Series Mobile Processors

While we already know that AMD plans to offer CPUs based on different microarchitectures in its Ryzen 7000-series processors for laptops, AMD has refrained from publicly listing its Zen 3-based Ryzen 7000-series CPUs. But in a new document covering a Spectre Variant 2 vulnerability, it formally mentioned its Ryzen 7030-series and Ryzen Pro 7030-series mobile processors (via @komachi_ensaka).
AMD disclosed back in September that starting from its Ryzen 7000-series processors for laptops and onwards, it would market CPUs based on different microarchitectures within one family to offer a broader range of products for various performance needs and price ranges. As a result, the Ryzen 7000 lineup of notebook processors will include models based on AMD's Zen 2, Zen 3, and Zen 4 microarchitectures.
In fact, the company already lists entry-level Ryzen 3 7320U and Ryzen 5 7520U processors featuring Zen 2 cores on its website. The company will also offer Zen 3-powered Ryzen 7030-series 'Rembrandt' CPUs with Zen 3 and RDNA 2 graphics for midrange laptops. The highest-end Dragon Range and Phoenix APUs will belong to the Ryzen 7040 family and will pack Zen 4 CPU cores as well as (presumably) RDNA 3-based graphics units.
Meanwhile, AMD's new model number scheme for mobile CPUs is quite complicated, making it hard to guess the performance of a processor based solely on things like belonging to its family, formal positioning, and microarchitecture. As always, the best way to find out the performance of a particular CPU is to check out its independent evaluation.
As for the Spectre Variant 2-class potential vulnerabilities known as the CVE-2017-5715 and CVE-2022-23824, it apparently affects all AMD pre-Zen 4 processors for desktops, laptops, and servers, according to the AMD document. To mitigate the issue, an OS or Hypervisor update is required.
