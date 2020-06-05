AMD: No More SmartShift Laptops Until 2021

AMD’s SmartShift technology won’t be coming to any new laptops this year, according to AMD Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions Frank Azor.



The news broke this morning on Twitter, when Azor responded to a comment asking about new SmartShift laptops by saying “It’s a brand new technology and to @dell credit [sic] they jumped on it first...No More SmartShift laptops are coming this year but the team is working hard on having more options ASAP for 2021.”



Azor referred to an interview with PCWorld, which first wrote about the news.





