AMD SmartShift Now Available in Dell G5 15 SE

AMD's SmartShift technology, which lets mobile processors and graphics cards shift power to each other based on the user's current needs, is now available in the Dell G5 15 SE. Dell first announced the G5 15 SE gaming laptop at CES 2020.



As of this writing, the laptop starts at $862.39 for an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, AMD Radeon RX 5600M discrete graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD. The top-end $1,273.99 model has a Ryzen 7 4800H, Radeon RX 5600M, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

SmartShift requires no user input and no software, and AMD claims that feature gives "gamers up to 14% more performance averaged across select games." You can read a more detailed breakdown of SmartShift in our rundown of Renoir chips.



At the moment, the Dell G5 15 SE is the only laptop with that technology, though AMD has suggested that more could come later this year. In March, Sony announced that the PlayStation 5 will also use SmartShift.

Nvidia has also recently announced a similar technology called Dynamic Boost, which lets Max-Q laptop GPUs use up to 15W more power when the CPU can spare it for up to 10% increased performance. We imagine Intel will have something similar for its upcoming Tiger Lake launch, though nothing has been made official.



We hope to test the Dell G5 15 SE soon and see SmartShift for ourselves.