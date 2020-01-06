AMD Ryzen Renoir Comes to Dell G5 Gaming Laptop

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell is among the first vendors with a laptop using AMD’s new Ryzen Renoir-H series mobile processors. Announced today, the Dell G5 Special Edition is a budget-focused system pairing the new chips with AMD’s Radeon RX 5600M GPU. It will start at $799.99 when it launches in April.

Dell G5 15 Special Edition Specs

CPU AMD Ryzen Renoir-H mobile CPUs GPU AMD Radeon RX 5600M Storage Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD and 2TB 5,400-rpm HDD Display 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080; Optional: 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Starting Price $799.99

Immediate details were scant, but we do know that these third-generation Ryzen chips will use AMD’s SmartShift technology to move power between the CPU and GPU to increase performance.

The gaming laptop will have a 15.6-inch FHD resolution display with options for making that screen run at a 144Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync . Storage will go up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD and a 2TB 5,400-rpm HDD.

There will be an optional 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard that works with Alienware Command Center software.The PC will also include AMD’s Radeon Software and Nahimic 3D audio.

We’re looking forward to getting the G5 15 SE and other Renoir-based laptops on our benches soon to start testing.