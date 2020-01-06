Trending

AMD Ryzen Renoir Comes to Dell G5 Gaming Laptop

AMD Renoir in a budget gaming laptop.



Dell is among the first vendors with a laptop using AMD’s new Ryzen Renoir-H series mobile processors. Announced today, the Dell G5 Special Edition is a budget-focused system pairing the new chips with AMD’s Radeon RX 5600M GPU. It will start at $799.99 when it launches in April. 

Dell G5 15 Special Edition Specs 

CPUAMD Ryzen Renoir-H mobile CPUs
GPUAMD Radeon RX 5600M
StorageUp to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD and 2TB 5,400-rpm HDD
Display15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080; Optional: 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync
Starting Price$799.99

Immediate details were scant, but we do know that these third-generation Ryzen chips will use AMD’s SmartShift technology to move power between the CPU and GPU to increase performance.

The gaming laptop will have a 15.6-inch FHD resolution display with options for making that screen run at a 144Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync. Storage will go up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD and a 2TB 5,400-rpm HDD. 



There will be an optional 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard that works with Alienware Command Center software.The PC will also include AMD’s Radeon Software and Nahimic 3D audio.

We’re looking forward to getting the G5 15 SE and other Renoir-based laptops on our benches soon to start testing.