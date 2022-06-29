AMD on Track to Launch Ryzen 7000 CPUs This September: Report

AMD is on track to launch its next-generation Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' desktop platform this September, a new report says. The timeframe will ensure that AMD will sell off its existing desktop CPUs prior to the back-to-school season before launching all-new processors this Fall.

Previously it was reported that AMD planned to release its Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000-series CPUs on September 15, so now that DigiTimes reports about the mid-September launch timeframe citing motherboards makers, we may consider that the information comes from two sources.

AMD's next-generation Ryzen 7000-series 'Raphael' processors are powered by all-new Zen 4 architecture and will support a host of new technologies, including DDR5 memory and the PCIe 5.0 interface, necessitating new AMD 600-series platforms with the AM5 socket. The new CPU die is made using TSMC's N5 process technology and even though there might not be much room for CPU overclocks, the new process will enable very high clocks and larger caches — AMD has already demonstrated a 16-core CPU running at a 5.5 GHz boost clock. Meanwhile, the new I/O die is produced using TSMC's N6 node (which will cut down its power consumption).

AMD's next-generation microarchitecture coupled with high clocks, larger caches, and new manufacturing processes will likely bring in very tangible performance increases (perhaps enough to make them the best gaming CPUs around), which will radically lower demand for existing Ryzen 5000-series CPUs. Meanwhile, since the new chips require new platforms, old motherboards cannot be used for them. As a result, to avoid major price cuts and potentially inventory write-offs, it appears that AMD isn't rushing its new processors to the market prior to the back-to-school season.

By now, AMD and its chipset partner ASMedia have kicked off mass production of the former's X670 Extreme, X670, and B650 chipset. DigiTimes also says that all the rumors about chipset overheating have been debunked.

A formal launch in mid-September doesn't mean that all Ryzen 7000-series products will hit the market immediately after that. Considering the fact that AMD needs to sell existing Ryzen 4000 and Ryzen 5000 processors before releasing something new, it makes sense for AMD to wait until this happens rather than rush all-new family members to the market as soon as possible. Meanwhile, AMD will likely attempt to start sales of its next-generation Ryzen 7000 processors before Intel releases its 13th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake' CPUs in a bid to get positive reviews and sell some units before the new competitor arrives.

Traditionally, companies like AMD do not pre-announce product releases months in advance, so we shouldn't expect the company to confirm its Ryzen 7000-series 'Raphael' product launch in mid-September any time soon. AMD's official word is that the chips are due in Fall.