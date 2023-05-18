AMD Radeon RX 7600 Specifications Reaffirmed in Leak: 2048 Stream Processors

The very first details about AMD's new mainstream Radeon RX 7600 graphics card first emerged last week when several stores in Asia began to offer the product both in retail and on the marketplace. VideoCardz today published a GPU-Z screenshot that reaffirms the general specifications of the device and uncovers some additional bits of info. As with all leaks, take the information with a grain of salt.

AMD's Radeon RX 7600 is based on the company's Navi 32 XL graphics processor with 32 compute units or 2048 stream processors mated with 128 texture units and 32 raster operating units that can burst from the default 2250 MHz game clock all the way to 2655 MHz, at least according to the GPU-z screenshot. The GPU has a 128-bit GDDR6 memory interface that offers a bandwidth of 288GB/s as well as a PCIe 4.0 x8 interface to connect to the host. As for the card, it carries 8GB of memory.

In real-world scenarios, AMD's Radeon RX 7600 is said to be able to overclock itself to 2.85 GHz, which translates into 23.3 FP32 TFLOPS, which is in line with compute throughput of Radeon RX 6900 XT, one of the best graphics cards around. Meanwhile, compute throughput of AMD's RDNA 3 architecture-based GPUs does not directly transform into real-world gaming performance, so we do not expect the Radeon RX 7600 to beat the previous-generation flagship offering.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

VideoCardz stresses that the GPU-z software currently does not officially support the retail Radeon RX 7600 graphics cards. Meanwhile, it does support and can recognize AMD's Navi 33 GPU as it has to correctly recognize Radeon RX 7700/7600 mobile series. Thus, while the software might fail to identify the card, it still manages to display the accurate GPU specifications, the website concludes.

We would still add that since the information comes from unofficial channels, one should take it with precaution. Yet, keeping in mind that AMD and its partners are rumored to start selling their Radeon RX 7600 products next week, the probability that the current leaks are wildly inaccurate is extremely low.