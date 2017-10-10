AMD Preps For 'Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War' With New Radeon Driver

Everyone's gearing up for a journey to Mordor. Shortly after Nvidia released a new Game Ready Driver to prepare for Middle-earth: Shadow of War's debut, AMD announced the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 driver to improve support for Monolith Productions' latest title.

AMD said in a press release that Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 adds new Radeon Chill profiles for Middle-earth: Shadow of War and The Evil Within 2. Radeon Chill is used to dynamically adjust frame rates based on in-game movements. This allows you to keep a high frame rate at critical junctures while reducing your graphics card's load during slow moments so it can reduce temperatures and save power.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 also fixes some known issues with previous versions of the driver:

Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.DiRT4 may experience flickering tire graphics during gameplay or under certain terrain conditions when using Multi GPU enabled system configurations.

Eyefinity allows AMD-powered graphics cards to stretch a single game, movie, or program across multiple displays for a more immersive experience. Bezel compensation lets you set custom resolutions that make up for each display's bezel so as not to make things look weird because of the gap between monitors. "Tire graphics," meanwhile, simply ensure your vehicle doesn't appear to be floating in midair as you race.

You can download Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 from AMD's website later today.