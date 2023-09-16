AMD Releases RDNA-Exclusive Adrenalin Graphics Driver for Lies of P

AMD has released a new Adrenalin graphics driver that adds support for the new Souls-like game Lies of P, called Adrenalin Edition 23.20.11.01 for Lies of P. But unlike AMD's usual game-ready driver releases, AMD has made this update exclusive to RX 5000, 6000, and 7000 series GPUs (desktop and mobile), blocking compatibility with Polaris (RX 400/500) GPUs as well as Vega-based graphics cards and integrated GPUs.

AMD's patch notes do not disclose why this latest update patch is RDNA 1, 2, and 3 exclusive. But apparently, AMD wanted to prioritize RDNA optimizations for the game before working on broad-game compatibility on older GPUs. As the driver's name suggests, this new update is dedicated entirely to Lies of P and does not feature additional driver bug fixes or driver optimizations for other titles.

The Lies of P development team also shared AMD's new exclusive driver update in conjunction with Nvidia's latest driver update on the game's Steam page, noting that these updates have been specifically tuned for Lies of P. It's not that common for a game studio to dedicate a Steam blog post entirely toward performance-enhancing graphics driver updates, suggesting these updates provide big performance gains.

Lies of P is an upcoming Souls-like action-adventure game set in a city called Krat, full of poisoned villains who lust for bloodshed. The game's story is described as an inverse version of Disney's Pinocchio, where the main character has to untangle unfathomable secrets and confront predicaments with truth or lies on his quest to find out who he truly is.

The developers recommend a minimum system spec featuring either a quad-core Ryzen 3 1200 or Core i3-6300, 8GB of RAM, and either a Radeon RX 560 4GB or GeForce GTX 960 4GB. But for the best experience, the devs recommend at least 16GB of RAM and either a Radeon RX 6500 XT 4GB or GeForce GTX 1660 6GB at a minimum.

The game will launch in less than two days. Hopefully, AMD will have another driver update ready by then, supporting its older GPU architectures.