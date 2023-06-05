AMD Extends Jedi CPU Bundle, Launches New Resident Evil 4 GPU Deal, $50 off 7900X3D

If you are in the market for a new AMD Radeon GPU or Ryzen CPU, now might be the best time to make the plunge. AMD has launched a new game bundle that gives gamers a free copy of Resident Evil 4 when purchasing a qualifying Radeon RX 6000 or RX 7000 series desktop GPU or a laptop equipped with the same generation GPUs. You can also get a $50 discount on the Ryzen 9 7900X3D.

On top of this, AMD is also extending its Star Wars Jedi: Survivor CPU bundle to June 30th, giving you the opportunity to get two free AAA games with the purchase of a qualifying Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU.

As an extension of the company's current CPU deals, AMD is also offering a $50 discount on its Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12-core CPU, with game-enhancing 3D-VCache technology. If you take full advantage of AMD's game bundles and CPU discounts present right now, you can get up to $180 in value with the two games, in conjunction with the 7900X3D discount.

The Jedi: Survivor bundle will come with AMD's entire lineup of current Ryzen 7000 and 7000 X3D CPUs, including the Ryzen 5 7600 series, 7700 series, 7900 series, as well as the 3D-VCache equipped 7800X3D, 7900X3D, and 7950X3D.

To get in on AMD's new Resident Evil 4 bundle you will need to buy one of AMD's qualifying desktop GPUs, or gaming laptops equipped with a qualified mobile GPU. Qualified products include the following: RX 6600S, RX 6650 XT, RX 6700M, RX 6700, RX 6700 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6800, RX 6800S, RX 6850M XT, RX 6800 XT, RX 6900 XT, RX 6950 XT, RX 7600, RX 7600M XT, RX 7600S, RX 7700S, RX 7900 XT, and RX 7900 XTX.

The Resident Evil 4 version in AMD's new bundle, is the latest remake of the 2005 game that recently came out in March 2023. The game is a story-driven survivor-horror action game that takes you on a wild adventure to save the president's kidnapped daughter from a secluded European village full of unusual locals.

All of AMD's current bundles and discounts will be live for the next 25 to 26 days. The Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Resident Evil 4 GPU bundle will be available until July 1st. The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor CPU bundle will be available until June 30th.